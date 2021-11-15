David Warner was in top form on Sunday night as he scored a masterful half-century and shared a crucial 92-run stand with Mitchell Marsh to guide Australia to an 8-wicket victory against New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Warner was adjudged "Player of the Tournament" for his efforts as he ended the World Cup as the second highest scorer behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam, with 289 runs in 7 innings at a strike-rate of 146.70. Warner turned the clock back with his aggressive batting in the tournament as he laid strong foundations for the Aussies in crucial matches.

Warner bagged three half-centuries in the tournament and was the biggest reason behind Australia's maiden global title in cricket's shortest format. What made it special was the fact that Warner came into the tournament on the back of a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) season with his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a difficult season for the Aussie great as he was stripped of the captaincy at SRH and was eventually sidelined due to his below par performances with the bat.

But the southpaw roared back in form in national colours and this gave his wife Candice a chance to hit back at the critics who had written Warner off. She taunted the critics in an Instagram post which she captained as, "Out of form, too old and slow!". The post had the photo of Warner with "Player of the Tournament" written on it. She also tagged her husband in the post.

Warner was unstoppable on Sunday as he hit four boundaries and three sixes in his 38-ball knock. His effortless stroke play also gave confidence to Mitchell Marsh, who stayed on the crease after Warner's dismissal to finish the job for his team.

Marsh stayed unbeaten on 77 off 50 balls to complete the job in a season that has seen him become the backbone of Australia's batting in T20 cricket.