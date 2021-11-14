Skipper Babar Azam wrote a heartfelt reply to an eight-year-old girl's letter addressed to the Pakistan Cricket Team after their team bowed out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the semi-finals when they lost by five wickets against Australia. Mohammad Haroon Suri, a young cricket fan, expressed how proud she felt after watching her country put on a superb show in the six matches they played in the tournament. In her own beautiful way she wished that the team would go on to win the tournament in the coming year.

In an extremely humble manner, Suri also requested Babar to sign and send the autographs of the entire team. Here's what she had to write:

"Dear Pakistani team. I am very proud, I love you Babar Azam. Well played everyone... nice batting, bowling. Yesterday in the match, I felt proud that Pakistan is going to win. Then in the middle, I was nervous and in the end I was frightened. Inshallah, in the future, we will win be captain and I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team. We will go the finals."

"Dear Babar, Please on a paper, can you write all your team members signatures and send them to my house please," she added.

From a future captain to current captain @babarazam258 I hope Babar Azam sends this 8-year old all the signatures @TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/jwociYh3Kb — Alina Shigri (@alinashigri) November 13, 2021

To the graceful request, Babar wrote an absolutely beautiful reply as he addressed the young fan as the "future captain". After accepting Suri's request for an all-team autograph, the Pakistan captain even showcased his desire to get the young fan's autograph.

"Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria, Salam. Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hard work. You will get your autographs but I can't wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain," wrote Babar.

You will get your autographs but I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain. https://t.co/FbalPUeBnC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 13, 2021

Fans all around the world were witness to some dominating outings from the Pakistan cricket team from the Super 12 stage.

They demolished champion sides like India and New Zealand and then executed their plans to perfection to beat Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland to register five back-to-back wins.

However, they went down against an inspired Australian side in the semis and failed to make it to the final.