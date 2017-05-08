 
Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami Return To Indian Squad For ICC Champions Trophy

Updated: 08 May 2017 12:59 IST

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami made it back to the India squad as BCCI threw up no surprises in the 15-member contingent for the ICC Champions Trophy.

ICC Champions Trophy: India are the defending champs in the tournament. © BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday named a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, to be played in England and Wales from June 1. The 15-member squad, led by Virat Kohli, sees the return of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, while no new faces were introduced as the rest of the team is largely what it was for the last ODI series played by India, against England in January 2017.The naming of the team as scheduled for April 25, but was delayed as the BCCI got into a wrangle with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the revamped revenue share formula.

Rohit, after recovering from a thigh injury he sustained during the Test series against England last year, has replaced opener KL Rahul, who has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Manish Pandey, who was not part of the playing XI in the the three ODIs that India played against England, retained his place in the squad.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be the wicket-keeper in the side.

Overall, the selectors kept faith in the squad which defeated England in a home series earlier this year.

India will play their Champions Trophy opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4. The event itself will get underway on June 1.

Earlier, the BCCI had even indicated that it may not send a team to the Champions Trophy, a decision regarding which was sent aside for the boards Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 7.

However, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) intervened and unequivocally asked the BCCI to announce the team without any further delay.

The BCCI thereafter decided unanimously during the SGM on Sunday that the Indian cricket team will participate in the Champions Trophy and the selection meeting to pick the squad would be held on Monday.

Also, softening its previous stand against the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indian board decided not to send a legal notice to the world body, calling it a conciliatory approach.

Current joint-secretary Amitabh Choudhary has been tasked with negotiating with the ICC on behalf of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open.

Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey.

According to ANI, the MSK Prasad-led panel of selectors has also put five players -- Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik -- on stand-by for the tournament.

(With PTI Inputs)

