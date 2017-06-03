ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: South Africa (RSA) vs Sri Lanka (SL)

South Africa will be odds-on favourites when they take on Sri Lanka in the first match for both teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The AB de Villiers-led side has been in England for a while, where they played a three-match series with the hosts. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have an injury doubt in captain Angelo Mathews and will play their first match this season. South Africa have already enjoyed overwhelming one-day international success this year against Sri Lanka. The Proteas whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a bilateral series in South Africa in January. Sri Lanka were not alone in being a touring side routed in 50-over cricket by South Africa, with the Proteas previously also hammering Australia 5-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Yet, for all they are top of the one-day international rankings, South Africa have a reputation for under-performing in International Cricket Council tournaments. The only ICC event they have won was the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998. But South Africa this time also boast the world’s number one-ranked ODI batsman and bowler in AB de Villiers and Kagiso Rabada. Sri Lanka head into the tournament as underdogs and one of the key reasons they’ve struggled in recent months has been the absence of fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who hasn’t played any ODI cricket since November 2015 due to a knee injury.

When and Where to Watch Live: South Africa (RSA) vs Sri Lanka (SL)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.



UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.



Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.



USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.



Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.



New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.



South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.



Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.



Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.