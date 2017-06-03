ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: South Africa (RSA) vs Sri Lanka (SL)

South Africa will be odds-on favourites when they take on Sri Lanka in the first match for both teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The AB de Villiers-led side has been in England for a while, where they played a three-match series with the hosts. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have an injury doubt in captain Angelo Mathews and will play their first match this season. South Africa have already enjoyed overwhelming one-day international success this year against Sri Lanka. The Proteas whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a bilateral series in South Africa in January. Sri Lanka were not alone in being a touring side routed in 50-over cricket by South Africa, with the Proteas previously also hammering Australia 5-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Yet, for all they are top of the one-day international rankings, South Africa have a reputation for under-performing in International Cricket Council tournaments. The only ICC event they have won was the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998. But South Africa this time also boast the world’s number one-ranked ODI batsman and bowler in AB de Villiers and Kagiso Rabada. Sri Lanka head into the tournament as underdogs and one of the key reasons they’ve struggled in recent months has been the absence of fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who hasn’t played any ODI cricket since November 2015 due to a knee injury.
Live Score: RSA vs SL
Sri Lanka XI - Upul Tharanga(c), Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga.
South Africa XI - Quinton de Kock(wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers(c), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
AB de Villiers says it's not a problem but they would have bowled first. Reckons they come in with a lot of confidence and are prepared. Thinks they started finding their rhythm towards the end of the England series, even if it was a little too late. Feels confident however of things going into the tournament. Mentions Morne Morkel is in the team as everybody knows what he's capable of and David Miller and Imran Tahir are fit again. (On winning the Champions Trophy) Says they haven't done it yet, small steps to the trophy, the first of them being this Sri Lanka game.
Upul Tharanga says they will bowl first. The conditions are overcast and it'll be good to bat on later. Mathews should be fit soon enough, injury has hampered him playing today. Mentions they have three seamers and Lasith Malinga back in the side, with one leggie in the team. He's (Malinga) been the best bowler for the last 10 years, playing international cricket after 18 months so nice to have him back. Ends by saying being the underdogs is a good thing for them as it takes pressure off them.
TOSS - SRI LANKA WIN THE TOSS AND WILL FIELD FIRST!
Pitch Report - Nasser Hussain says the fresh pitch might offer a bit more for the seamers than it did a couple of days ago in the Bangladesh game. Shaun Pollock mentions everybody saw Josh Hazlewood yesterday how he bowled. He reckons it comes down to your skill level, if you can get the ball to move you can be successful. The ex-England international let's everybody know Kagiso Rabada has bowled on a fuller length and that allows the ball to move a lot, which is the secret to getting wickets in England. Pollock adds on that by explaining you can't go too full or too short, your variations need to be hit on a consistent length. When asked about Lasith Malinga by Nasser, he adds the margin for error is a lot bigger because of his action, difficult to get the yorkers right. His slower ones dip on you and that makes it difficult to play them. Nasser Hussain ends the pitch report by saying it's going to be a batsman friendly tournament, so will be interesting to see how the bowlers fare.
On the other hand, Sri lanka head into the tournament as underdogs. The Islanders will be without their captain Angelo Mathews for the first game. Upul Tharanga will be their stand-in captain for today. They would want to show some character and put up a fight today against the mighty South African side.
Hello and welcome to the first game of group B, between Sri Lanka and South Africa at The Oval. The Proteas are one of the favorites to win the tournament. They are ranked No.1 in ODIs in the world and they would want to start their campaign off with a win.