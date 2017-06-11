ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: India (IND) vs South Africa (RSA)

Virat Kohli faces the toughest battle of his nascent ODI captaincy career as defending champions India take on South Africa in a do-or-die virtual 'quarter-final' of the ICC Champions Trophy today. Their confidence shaken after Sri Lanka effortlessly out-batted them in a high-scoring encounter, the Indian team and Kohli in particular will be keen to ensure that South Africa are continued to be known as "chokers". Call it irony, if India lose the game, it will be defending champions making an exit even before the semi-final. If the Proteas lose, then the current No.1 ranked ODI side would be ousted before the last four stage. A defeat will have the skeptics blaming the speculated off-the-field issues for the performance. (LIVE SCORECARD)
When and Where to Watch Highlights: India (IND) vs South Africa (RSA)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Live Score: IND vs RSA
The stage is set at The Oval, London for a mouthwatering encounter between India and South Africa. In a crucial tie of Group B, these two teams will lock horns and the winner is guaranteed a place in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy, 2017. The high-flying India came crashing down against Sri Lanka where they faced a shocking defeat. Their batting was brilliant but the bowling lacked venom on a flat deck. To add to it, their fielding was way below standards and it cost them big. The Men in Blue need to pull up their socks in this must-win game as another defeat will end their title defense. South Africa, on the other hand, outclassed Sri Lanka in their tournament opener but suffered at the hands of an unpredictable Pakistan side. They need to tighten the screws in their batting department and bowl a lot better against an in-form Indian batting line-up. The weather in England has been quite poor but luckily the radar is not showing much rain during the course of this match. Let's stay positive and hope for a full match. With plenty on the line, we can expect a cracking contest.