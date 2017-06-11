 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: India (IND) vs South Africa (RSA)

Updated: 11 June 2017 13:23 IST

Live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 11th ODI match between India (IND) and South Africa (RSA) at The Oval, London on Sunday.

ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: India (IND) vs South Africa (RSA)
Champions Trophy, Live Score: India vs South Africa © AFP

Virat Kohli faces the toughest battle of his nascent ODI captaincy career as defending champions India take on South Africa in a do-or-die virtual 'quarter-final' of the ICC Champions Trophy today. Their confidence shaken after Sri Lanka effortlessly out-batted them in a high-scoring encounter, the Indian team and Kohli in particular will be keen to ensure that South Africa are continued to be known as "chokers". Call it irony, if India lose the game, it will be defending champions making an exit even before the semi-final. If the Proteas lose, then the current No.1 ranked ODI side would be ousted before the last four stage. A defeat will have the skeptics blaming the speculated off-the-field issues for the performance. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When and Where to Watch Highlights: India (IND) vs South Africa (RSA)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

Live Score: IND vs RSA

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
!

The stage is set at The Oval, London for a mouthwatering encounter between India and South Africa. In a crucial tie of Group B, these two teams will lock horns and the winner is guaranteed a place in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy, 2017. The high-flying India came crashing down against Sri Lanka where they faced a shocking defeat. Their batting was brilliant but the bowling lacked venom on a flat deck. To add to it, their fielding was way below standards and it cost them big. The Men in Blue need to pull up their socks in this must-win game as another defeat will end their title defense. South Africa, on the other hand, outclassed Sri Lanka in their tournament opener but suffered at the hands of an unpredictable Pakistan side. They need to tighten the screws in their batting department and bowl a lot better against an in-form Indian batting line-up. The weather in England has been quite poor but luckily the radar is not showing much rain during the course of this match. Let's stay positive and hope for a full match. With plenty on the line, we can expect a cracking contest.

load more
Topics : India South Africa The Oval, London Cricket ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Live Score Live Cricket Score
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli And Co In Knockout Clash
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli And Co In Knockout Clash
ICC Champions Trophy, Highlights: England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS)
ICC Champions Trophy, Highlights: England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS)
England vs Australia, Highlights, ICC Champions Trophy: England Beat Australia By 40 Runs (DLS)
England vs Australia, Highlights, ICC Champions Trophy: England Beat Australia By 40 Runs (DLS)
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.