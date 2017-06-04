India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy: Pakistan Win Toss, Elect To Field

Defending champions India will be aiming to shut out off-field controversies when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy opener -- a marquee contest where tension and drama is never in short supply. One of the finest fast bowlers of current times, Mohammed Amir would be pitted against the talismanic Virat Kohli in what could turn out to be a battle primarily between India's vaunted batting line-up and against Pakistan's potent bowling attack. A line-up that boasts of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be intimidating for any bowling attack. But facing Amir and an equally talented Junaid Khan in English conditions, despite Edgbaston showing signs of being a batting-friendly track, will be testing for the Indian batsmen. (LIVE SCORECARD)

14:55 IST: Both the teams are set for national anthems. There is a sea of tri-colour at the Edgbaston ground. The chants of INDIA...INDIAAAA have already begun. Amazing atmosphere. That's why it is known as the "Mother of all Clashes'.

14:35 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk/captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali

14:32 IST: TOSS - Pakistan opt to field against India.

14:30 IST: It's TOSS time guys. Both captains - Virat Kohli and Sarfraz Ahmed - are in the middle. A loud cheer from the crowd.

14:27 IST: So friends, the wait is over. Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned.

14:13 IST: Indian all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya are all set for the big battle.

14:12 IST: Team India coach Anil Kumble takes a look at the pitch.

13:55 IST: A loud cheer from the crowd as Team India arrives. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Co. greet their fans. Amazing atmosphere outside the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

13:52 IST: Hello friends! Welcome to the Live coverage from the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.