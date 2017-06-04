 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy: Pakistan Win Toss, Elect To Field

Updated: 04 June 2017 14:57 IST

ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score: India vs Pakistan - One of the finest fast bowlers of current times, Mohammed Amir would be pitted against the talismanic Virat Kohli in what could turn out to be a battle primarily between India's vaunted batting line-up and against Pakistan's potent bowling attack.

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy: Pakistan Win Toss, Elect To Field
ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score: India play Pakistan at Edgbaston © AFP

Defending champions India will be aiming to shut out off-field controversies when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy opener -- a marquee contest where tension and drama is never in short supply. One of the finest fast bowlers of current times, Mohammed Amir would be pitted against the talismanic Virat Kohli in what could turn out to be a battle primarily between India's vaunted batting line-up and against Pakistan's potent bowling attack. A line-up that boasts of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be intimidating for any bowling attack. But facing Amir and an equally talented Junaid Khan in English conditions, despite Edgbaston showing signs of being a batting-friendly track, will be testing for the Indian batsmen. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC Champions Trophy Live Updates Between India vs Pakistan straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham

14:55 IST: Both the teams are set for national anthems. There is a sea of tri-colour at the Edgbaston ground. The chants of INDIA...INDIAAAA have already begun. Amazing atmosphere. That's why it is known as the "Mother of all Clashes'. 

14:35 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk/captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali

14:32 IST: TOSS - Pakistan opt to field against India.

14:30 IST: It's TOSS time guys. Both captains - Virat Kohli and Sarfraz Ahmed - are in the middle. A loud cheer from the crowd.  

14:27 IST: So friends, the wait is over. Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned.

14:13 IST: Indian all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya are all set for the big battle.

14:12 IST: Team India coach Anil Kumble takes a look at the pitch.

13:55 IST: A loud cheer from the crowd as Team India arrives. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Co. greet their fans. Amazing atmosphere outside the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

13:52 IST: Hello friends! Welcome to the Live coverage from the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Topics : India Pakistan Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mohammad Amir Sarfraz Ahmed ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy Highlights: South Africa (RSA) vs Sri Lanka (SL)
ICC Champions Trophy Highlights: South Africa (RSA) vs Sri Lanka (SL)
ICC Champions Trophy Highlights, RSA vs SL: Imran Tahir Spins South Africa To Big Win Over Sri Lanka
ICC Champions Trophy Highlights, RSA vs SL: Imran Tahir Spins South Africa To Big Win Over Sri Lanka
ICC Champions Trophy Highlights: Australia (Aus) vs (NZ) New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophy Highlights: Australia (Aus) vs (NZ) New Zealand
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.