ICC Champions Trophy, Highlights, England vs New Zealand: Liam Plunkett Helps England Beat New Zealand By 87 Runs, Enter Semis

England became the first team to enter the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after registering a resounding 87-run win over New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. After Alex Hales, Joe Root and Jos Buttler scored half-centuries to help England post 310, pacers Liam Plunkett (4/55) and Jake Ball (2/31) wrecked havoc on New Zealand batting line-up and bowled them out for just 223 in 44.3 overs. For the Black Caps, captain Kane Williamson was the highest run scorer with 87 off 98 balls. (SCORECARD)

ICC Champions Trophy Highlights Between England vs New Zealand straight from Cardiff

23:14: ENGLAND thrash NEW ZEALAND by 87 runs to enter SEMI-FINALS

23:13 IST: Trent Boult, the last man, comes to the crease.

23:12 IST: Liam Plunkett takes his third wicket, removes Adam Milne for 10 runs. New Zealand 223/9, need 88 off 35 balls.

23:10 IST: 44 overs gone! New Zealand 220/8, need 91 off 40 balls.

23:08 IST: FOUR! Mark Wood is back into the attack. Tim Southee welcomes him with a boundary towards fine leg. New Zealand 219/8, need 92 off 41 balls.

23:07 IST: FOUR! Adam Milne sends Liam Plunkett towards fine leg.

23:04 IST: New Zealand lose their last hope Corey Anderson for 10 runs. Easy catch for Alex Hales in the deep. Second wicket for Liam Plunkett. New Zealand 211/8, need 100 off 43 balls.

23:00 IST: That's the end of Adil Rashid's quota of 10 overs. He took 2 wickets and conceded 47 runs.

22:59 IST: Adam Milne is the new man at the crease.

22:57 IST: WICKET! Adil Rashid strikes again, removes Mitchell Santner for 3 runs. Outstanding stumping from Buttler. New Zealand 205/7, need 106 off 54 balls.

22:51 IST: FOUR! Corey Anderson sends Ben Stokes towards mid off. Much-needed boundary for Kiwis. New Zealand 202/6, need 109 off 57 balls.

22:46 IST: 39 overs gone! New Zealand 196/6, need 115 off 66 balls.

22:41 IST: WICKET! Adil Rashid removes Neil Broom for 11 runs. NZ lose their sixth wicket. They are 194/6, need 117 off 71 balls.

22:37 IST: Corey Anderson is the new man at the crease.

22:35 IST: WICKET! New Zealand lose their fifth wicket. Liam Plunkett dismisses James Neesham for 18 runs (14 balls). New Zealand 191/5, need 120 off 78 balls.

22:28 IST: A huge LBW appeal from Adil Rashid. Umpire is not interested. England skipper Eoin Morgan has asked for a review. The ball is pitching outside the leg-stump. The decision will remain NOT OUT. James Neesham is safe.

22:25 IST: FOUR! Neesham sends Plunkett towards mid on for a boundary. First boundary for New Zealand in 51 balls. New Zealand 178/4 in 35 overs, need 133 runs to win.

22:19 IST: Jimmy Neesham is the new man at the crease. Can he take New Zealand out of trouble?

22:17 IST: WICKET! Jake Ball dismisses Ross Taylor for 39 runs. New Zealand 168/4 in 33.4 overs, need 143 runs to win.

22:07 IST: Excellent over from Mark Wood. Just 2 runs and a wicket. New Zealand 158/3 in 31 overs, need 153 runs to win.

22:04 IST: Neil Broom is the new man at the crease.

22:00 IST: BIG WICKET! Kane Williamson's fine innings comes to an end. Mark Wood ends Williamson's stay at 87. New Zealand 158/3 in 30.2 overs, need 153 runs to win.

21:46 IST: FOUR! Kane Williamson comes down the track and lofts Mark Wood towards long off. One bounce and four. New Zealand 147/2 in 27 overs, need 164 runs to win.

21:45 IST: 26 overs gone! New Zealand 140/2, need 171 runs to win.

21:41 IST: FOUR! Another one from Williamson. He smashes Stokes towards sweeper cover. New Zealand 134/2 in 25 overs, need 177 runs to win.

21:38 IST: FOUR! Kane Williamson uses the pace and guides Stokes towards fine leg for another boundary.

21:31 IST: 50-RUN partnership comes up between Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson.

21:29 IST: FOUR! Ross Taylore guides Ben Stokes towards third man for a boundary. New Zealand 112/2 in 22.4 overs.

21:28 IST: FOUR! Ben Stokes starts his fifth over. Kane Williamson welcomes him with a magnificent boundary towards backward square long. New Zealand 108/2 in 22.2 overs.

21:23 IST! FIFTY! Kane Williamson brings up his half-century. New Zealand 97/2 in 21 overs.

21:14 IST: So a boundary followed by a couple of couples coming of the Plunkett over.

21:12 IST: Four! WIlliamson tries to duck but the ball hits the back of the bat and flies off to the fine-leg boundary.

21:11 IST: So Plunkett comes back on to the attack.

21:08 IST: Runs are coming in ones and twos for New Zealand at the moment.

20:58 IST: 15 overs gone! New Zealand 64/2. They need 247 runs to win. Williamson 30*, Taylor 0*.

20:44 IST: Ross Taylor is the new man at the crease.

20:42 IST: WICKET! Ben Stokes ends Martin Guptill's stay at 27. Joe Root takes an incredible catch at first slip. Big wicket for England. New Zealand 63/2 in 13.3 overs.

20:39 IST: Short ball from Liam Plunkett. Guptill escapes the deadly bouncer. It is out of wicket-keeper's reach as well. Byes 4. New Zealand 58/1 in 13 overs.

20:37 IST: 50 comes up for England in 12.2 overs. They need 258 runs to win.

20:31 IST: Just 4 runs off Liam Plunkett's over. New Zealand 44/1 in 11 overs.

20:26 IST: 10 overs gone! New Zealand 40/1. They need 271 runs to win. Martin Guptill 19*, Kane Williamson 18*.

20:16 IST: FOUR! Martin Guptill hits the ball towards deep backward point for another boundary. 10 runs off Jake Ball's over. New Zealand 22/1 in 7 overs.

20:14 IST: FOUR! Martin Guptill sends Jake Ball towards long on. New Zealand 17/1 in 6.3 overs.

20:12 IST: 6 overs gone! New Zealand are 12/1, need 299 runs to win.

20:04 IST: Another good over for England. Just 4 runs off Mark Wood's over. New Zealand 8/1 in 4 overs.

19:59 IST: Excellent over from Jake Ball. Just 1 run off his over. New Zealand 4/1 in 3 overs.

19:51 IST: Kane Williamson is the new man at the crease.

19:49 IST: WICKET! BOWLED! Jake Ball gets the breakthrough, castles Luke Ronchi departs for a duck. New Zealand 1/1 in 0.4 over.

19:47 IST: Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi are at the crease. Jake Ball will open the attack for England. Can New Zealand chase down England's 310?

17:35 IST: Some good news coming in from Cardiff. It has stopped raining and play will resume in a bit.

17:30 IST: Welcome back to the run chase. We have some bad news. It has started to rain and the start of the New Zealand innings has been delayed.

18:59 IST: ALL OUT! New Zealand bowl New Zealand out for 310 runs in Cardiff.

18:55 IST: WICKET! Tim Southee dismisses Mark Wood for a duck. Easy grab for Ross Taylor at cover.

18:54 IST: WICKET! Adam Milne removes Liam Plunkett for 15 runs. England 309/8 in 49 overs.

18:50 IST: SIX! Adam Milne starts his 10th over. Jos Buttler welcomes the pacer with a magnificent six towards square leg. England 304/7 in 48.2 overs.

18:48 IST: Excellent over from Boult. The pacer concedes just 3 runs off his 10th and last over. He ends with figures - 10-0-56-1.

18:45 IST: FIFTY! Jos Buttler brings up his half-century off 41 balls with a stunning six towards long off. Adam Milne is disappointed. England 291/7 in 47 overs.

18:41 IST: FOUR! Short ball from Trent Boult. Jos Buttler sends the ball over wicket-keeper's head. What a shot from him. England 278/7 in 46 overs.

18:36 IST: FOUR! Jos Buttler finds the gap and sends Tim Southee towards deep mid wicket. Excellent boundary from the right-hander. England 268/7 in 45 overs.

18:29 IST: WICKET! The replay shows Adil Rahid is OUT. Mitchell Santner dismisses Rashid for 12 runs. England 260/7 in 44 overs.

18:28 IST: A huge lbw appeal from Mitchell Santner. Umpire has given out but Adil Rahid has asked for a review.

18:27 IST: FOUR! Adil Rashid opens the face of the bat and guides Mitchell Santner towards third man for a boundary. England 256/6 in 43.3 overs.

18:25 IST: FOUR! Short ball from Tim Southee. The ball kisses Jos Buttler's helmet and races towards fine leg. England 250/6 in 43 overs.

18:17 IST: Adil Rashid is the new man at the crease.

18:16 IST: WICKET! Corey Anderson takes his third wicket, removes Moeen Ali for 12 runs. What a catch by Trent Boult at backward square leg. England 230/6 in 40.3 overs.

18:12 IST: SIX! Corey Anderson starts his ninth over. Moeen Ali welcomes him with a powerful six towards mid wicket.

18:10 IST: Another good over for New Zealand. Trent Boult concedes just 4 runs off his 8th over. England 221/5 in 40 overs.

18:07 IST: Excellent over from Corey Anderson. He concedes just 5 runs. England 217/5 in 39 overs.

18:00 IST: WICKET! Trent Boult ends Ben Stokes' stay at 48 runs. Stokes misses out on a half-century. England 210/5 in 37.3 overs.

17:59 IST: Trent Boult is back into the attack. Can he aget another success for his team?

17:54 IST: 4 runs off Mitchell Santner's over. England 202/4 in 36 overs.

17:47 IST: FOUR! Beautiful shot from Ben Stokes. He stands tall and drives Adam Milne towards long off. England 198/4 in 35 overs.

17:43 IST: Jos Buttler is the new man at the crease.

17:41 IST: BIG WICKET! BOWLED! Corey Anderson ends Joe Root's stay at 64 runs (65 balls). England 188/4 in 33.3 overs.

Got em! In-form Joe Root chops on for 64 off 65 as Anderson gets his 2nd. Butler joins Stokes, crucial period this. 188-4 #CT17 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/aaItn6KeeX — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 6, 2017

17:40 IST: SIX! Ben Stokes sends Corey Anderson towards long on. England 187/3 in 33.2 overs.

17:31 IST: FOUR! Ben Stokes sends James Neesham towards deep extra cover for a boundary. England 173/3 in 31.3 overs.

17:30 IST: Just 2 runs off Southee's over. England 168/3 in 31 overs.

17:27 IST: Tim Southee is back into the attack after drinks break. Can he break the partnership between Root and Stokes?

17:23 IST: FOUR! Ben Stokes comes down the track and slaps the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Excellent stuff from the all-rounder. England 166/3 in 30 overs.

17:18 IST: Just 6 runs off Corey Anderson's over. England 162/3 in 29 overs. Root 61*, Stokes 15*.

17:12 IST: FOUR! Ben Stokes drives Trent Boult towards long off. England 154/3 in 27.5 overs.

17:09 IST: SIX! Ben Stokes comes down the track and sends Corey Anderson over mid-wicket. Excellent placement from him. England 150/3 in 27 overs.

17:03: FIFTY! Joe Root brings up his half-century off 52 balls. England 137/3 in 25.3 overs.

16:58 IST: WICKET! Corey Anderson dismisses Eoin Morgan for 13 runs. England lose their third wicket. England 134/3 in 24.3 overs.

Corey Anderson gets the English skipper! Morgan walks down the pitch but edges one through to Ronchi. England 135-3 #ENGvNZ #CT17 pic.twitter.com/Uk6KnPVpbb — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 6, 2017

16:55 IST: FOUR! Eoin Morgan sends Trent Boult towards fine leg for another boundary. England 133/2 in 24 overs.

16:50 IST: Just 2 runs off Adam Milne's over. England 125/2 in 23 overs.

16:45 IST: FOUR! Eoin Morgan sends Trent Boult towards deep extra cover for a boundary. England 123/2 in 22 overs.

16:43 IST: Captain Eoin Morgan is the new man at the crease.

16:41 IST: WICKET! BOWLED! Adam Milne bowls the slower delivery and foxes the well-settled Alex Hales in style. Hales departs for 56 runs. England 118/2 in 21 overs.

Six... and then out! Milne bowls Hales (56) and the BLACKCAPS have an important second wicket. England 118-2 #CT17 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/gGA4iBaufB — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 6, 2017

16:40 IST: SIX! Alex Hales comes forward and slams Adam Milne towards long off for a maximum.

16:37 IST: FIFTY! Alex Hales brings up his half-century off 60 balls. England 110/1 in 20.3 overs.

16:35 IST: FOUR! Adam Milne is back into the attack. Joe Root welcomes him with a superb boundary towards square of the wicket. Root moves to 45 runs. England 109/1 in 20.3 overs.

16:34 IST: 5 runs off James Neesham's over. England 104/1 in 20 overs.

16:31 IST: 100 comes up for England in 19.1 overs.

16:27 IST: Alex Hales moves to 49 runs with a single off Adam Milne.

16:25 IST: FOUR! Joe Root uses the pace and guides Mitchell Santner towards fine leg. England 97/1 in 18 overs.

16:23 IST: SIX! Joe Root comes down the track and launches Mitchell Santner over mid-on. Excellent shot from him. England 93/1 in 17.4 overs.

16:22 IST: Alex Hales sends Milne towards deep mid wicket for a couple. He moves to 48 runs. England 87/1 in 7 overs.

16:18 IST: Adam Milne starts proceedings after the drinks break.

16:09 IST: Another excellent over from Corey Anderson. Just 5 runs off his over. England 78/1 in 15 overs.

16:04 IST: SIX! Joe Root dances down the track and sends Mitchell Santner towards long on. England 73/1 in 14 overs.

16:03 IST: Corey Anderson concedes just 4 runs off his second over. England 64/1 in 13 overs.

15:59 IST: Just 4 runs off Mitchell Santner's over. England 60/1 in 12 overs.

15:54 IST: Bowling change for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner comes into the attack.

15:48 IST: FOUR! Alex Hales launches the ball over mid wicket. The ball races towards the boundary. 9 runs off Adam Milne's over. 50 comes up for England in 10 overs.

15:46 IST: Alex Hales pulls this towards deep mid wicket. The outfield is slow. 3 runs for Hales. England 46/1 in 9.4 overs.

15:41 IST: Joe Root is the new man at the crease.

15:40 IST: WICKET! BOWLED! Adam Milne gets the breakthrough. Jason Roy departs for 13. Milne exults after uprooting Roy's stumps. What a delivery from him. England 38/1 in 8.2 overs.

15:37 IST: Jason Roy drives this beautifully towards long off. He plays this half volley from Adam Milne with ease. England 37/0 in 7.5 overs.

15:31: The umpires have called a halt and asked players of both the teams to observe 2-minute silence for the victims of the London attacks.

15:28 IST: FOUR! Alex Hales comes forward and smashes this towards deep backward point. What a shot from the right-hander. England 31/0 in 6.4 overs.

15:26 IST: Just 4 runs off Trent Boult's over. England 27/0 in 6 overs.

15:22 IST: 5 overs gone! England 23/0. Jason Roy 7*, Alex Hales 16*.

15:17 IST: SIX! First maximum of the England innings. Hales pulls this away over deep mid wicket area. England 22/0 in 4 overs.

15:13 IST: Just 5 runs off Tim Southee's over. England 14/0 in 3 overs.

15:07 IST: FOUR! Alex Hales goes on the backfoot and slices this away towards square of the wicket. England 8/0 in 1.3 overs.

15:05 IST: Trent Boult comes into the attack from the other end.

15:04 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Jason Roy drives this beautifully towards deep extra cover. England 4/0 in 1 over.

15:00 IST: A huge LBW appeal from Southee on the first delivery of the innings. Umpires turns it down. Excellent start from the experienced pacer.

14:59 IST: New Zealand team are in a huddle. Jason Roy and Alex Hales are making their way to the middle. Tim Southee will open the attack for Kiwis.

14:54 IST: Both teams - England and New Zealand - are set for national anthems.

50th ODI for Trent Boult today! Teammate Adam Milne with some kind words & a Mug. Boulty gets to bowl first on his big day #CT17 pic.twitter.com/pObmtOaDF2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 6, 2017

14:37 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

The BLACKCAPS have won the toss and opted to bowl first in Cardiff! #CT17 pic.twitter.com/wCZMOMlugQ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 6, 2017

14:31 IST: TOSS - New Zealand opt to field against England.

14:27 IST: Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned.

14:21 IST: Hello friends, welcome to the LIVE coverage from the sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between England and New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.