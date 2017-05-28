ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When MS Dhoni Showed New Zealand He Is The Real Boss

Dhoni smartly whip the bails off in a fraction of a second and left the New Zealander stunned.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's domination behind the stumps is unquestionable. The former India captain showed everyone that he is the real boss behind the stumps during India's first Champions Trophy warm-up match against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London.

After New Zealand were reduced to 110/5, Colin de Grandhomme came into bat. Known for his powerful act in crunch situations, Grandhomme, with an aim to resurrect his team's innings, took the crease.

Grandhomme, in an attempt to put pressure on Ravindra Jadeja, danced down the wicket and missed the ball. Dhoni, known for his calm head and quick hands behind the wickets, smartly whip the bails off in a fraction of a second and left the New Zealander stunned.

Just after Dhoni's brilliant work behind the stumps, Twitterati started applauding the former captain:

1 Hour = 60 Min

1 Min = 60 Sec

1 Sec = 100 Dhoni Stumpings#JustIndianThings — Surya Tej Borra (@suryatej_borra) May 28, 2017

* If Ramayan happens today*

Sita: Ye kya h?

Laxman: Ye laxman rekha hai agar ise paar kiya toh Dhoni stump out kr dega?? — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) May 28, 2017

Other team players: How to play Indian spinners?

Coach: Beta, Ashwin aur Jaddu bowling karenge aur peeche Dhoni hai, aage ka tum dekh lo :) — Shreyas Khokale (@ImShreyas3010) May 28, 2017

How quick those hands of M S Dhoni!

There should be some insurance to them!#indvnz — Sai Veer (@SaiVeer07) May 28, 2017

India bowled out New Zealand for a meagre 189 in 38.4 overs.

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/47) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/28) were the main wicket-takers with Ravindra Jadeja grabbing 2/8 in 4 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav also got a wicket apiece.

For the Black Caps, Luke Ronchi top-scored with 66 off 63 balls with six fours and two sixes.