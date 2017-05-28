 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When MS Dhoni Showed New Zealand He Is The Real Boss

Updated: 28 May 2017 20:29 IST

Dhoni showed everyone that he is the real boss behind the stumps during India's first Champions Trophy warm-up match against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When MS Dhoni Showed New Zealand He Is The Real Boss
Dhoni smartly whip the bails off in a fraction of a second and left the New Zealander stunned. © Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's domination behind the stumps is unquestionable. The former India captain showed everyone that he is the real boss behind the stumps during India's first Champions Trophy warm-up match against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London.

After New Zealand were reduced to 110/5, Colin de Grandhomme came into bat. Known for his powerful act in crunch situations, Grandhomme, with an aim to resurrect his team's innings, took the crease.

Grandhomme, in an attempt to put pressure on Ravindra Jadeja, danced down the wicket and missed the ball. Dhoni, known for his calm head and quick hands behind the wickets, smartly whip the bails off in a fraction of a second and left the New Zealander stunned.

WATCH:

 

Just after Dhoni's brilliant work behind the stumps, Twitterati started applauding the former captain:

India bowled out New Zealand for a meagre 189 in 38.4 overs.

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/47) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/28) were the main wicket-takers with Ravindra Jadeja grabbing 2/8 in 4 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav also got a wicket apiece.

For the Black Caps, Luke Ronchi top-scored with 66 off 63 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Topics : India New Zealand Mahendra Singh Dhoni ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Colin de Grandhomme scored 4 runs
  • India bowled out New Zealand for 189
  • Mohammed Shami claimed 3 wickets
