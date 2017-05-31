 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli Shares A Few Laughs With Rival Captains

Updated: 31 May 2017 16:45 IST

The Indian captain was in the thick of things in the ICC's official dinner before the tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli Shares A Few Laughs With Rival Captains
International Cricket Council hosted the customary opening dinner ahead of Champions Trophy © Twitter/@ICC

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 just a few hours away, the International Cricket Council (ICC) hosted the customary opening dinner ahead of the mega tournament, which saw India captain Virat Kohli and the other captains attend. Apart from Kohli, South Africa captain AB de Villiers, England's Eoin Morgan and Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza also attended.

 

Kohli, De Villiers and Morgan were seen sharing a light moment prior to the start of the dinner.

 

India are placed in Group B along with Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, and will start their campaign on June 4 against their arch-rivals at Edgbaston.
 
The last time India and Pakistan were engaged in a 50-over game was during the ICC World Cup in 2015. They, however, faced off in the shortest version of the game during last year's ICC World T20 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won both matches.
 
India will play their next two matches at The Oval, against Sri Lanka on June 8 and then South Africa on June 11.
 
Group A comprises New Zealand, Australia, England and Bangladesh. The top two sides of each group will proceed to the semi-finals.
 
De Villiers' South Africa will begin their campaign against Angelo Mathews-led Sri Lanka on June 3.

Topics : Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan India South Africa England ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • ICC held a customary dinner before the start of Champions Trophy
  • Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza also attended the dinner
  • India will play Pakistan on June 4
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Included In List Of Top 100 Athletes In The World
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Included In List Of Top 100 Athletes In The World
ICC Champions Trophy: India's Journey To Triumph in 2013, A Look back
ICC Champions Trophy: India's Journey To Triumph in 2013, A Look back
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Preview: India, Australia Favourites For Top Honours
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Preview: India, Australia Favourites For Top Honours
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.