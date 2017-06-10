ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Today's Match: When And Where To Watch England Vs Australia Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

England have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

Australia will be desperately hoping to play a full game under clear skies when they face arch-rivals England in their must-win ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. While England are already through to the semifinals, all the pressure will be on Australia to perform after washouts against New Zealand and Bangladesh hurt their chances of making the last four. Australia had to share points with both their previous opponents and now face a bizarre situation where they could be out of the tournament without playing a full game.

When will England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match be played?

The England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match will be played today.

Where will New England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match be played?

The England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How do I watch the England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match live?

The England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

What time does the live coverage of the England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 pm GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match online?

The England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.