ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Harbhajan Singh Applauds Indian Bowlers' Efforts vs South Africa

Updated: 12 June 2017 18:41 IST

Harbhajan Singh all praise for Indian bowlers' performance in crucial Champions Trophy match against South Africa.

Harbhajan Singh was full of praise for Indian bowlers for their efforts vs South Africa. © AFP

The Indian bowlers stepped up their game during India's crucial Group B match against South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy and Harbhajan Singh has applauded their performance. Harbhajan said the bowlers' performance was a perfect example of how not to give away cheap runs. "It was a fantastic bowling effort from India. The pacers did a great job by bowling dot balls in the first 10 overs. It was the perfect example of how not to give away cheap runs. It surely must have made South Africa go on the back foot. That effort went a long way in helping India dominate South Africa," Harbhajan said.

"It was always going to be an easy chase for India, considering it had dismissed a world-class team for a paltry total of 191 runs. This was a very commendable feat and special credit must go to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, who was just fantastic. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the spinners also chipped in when it mattered," Harbhajan wrote in his column for the ICC's official website.

He also praised India's batting, rating it 'a 10-on-10 performance'. "Shikhar Dhawan just keeps getting better with every outing in this tournament. You can expect the likes of Virat Kohli to come and keep things steady right till the end, especially when the team is chasing."

Comparing the two captains - Kohli and AB de Villiers, both of whom play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, Harbhajan said: "...you can tell how apart they are right from the manner in which they approach games. Kohli's intent has always been so positive. It shows when he steps on to the field. On the other hand, you just don't see that from de Villiers. This is where Kohli beats him."

The 36-year-old spinner felt that it was a game in which the desire to win mattered a lot, and South Africa "simply did not turn up".

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • Bhajji has credited Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah for their spells during SA
  • He also praised Dhawan and Kohli's batting
  • India beat South Africa by 8 wickets to reach the semis
