India Vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2017: Live Cricket Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live On TV

Updated: 15 June 2017 12:00 IST

How to Watch Live Cricket Score of India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-finals. Read all about live coverage and match action from Edgbaston in Birmingham today.

India vs Bangladesh: Defending champions play Mortaza's men for a place in the Champions Trophy finals. © AFP

Defending champions India would be looking to put it past surprise semi-finalists Bangladesh and sail into the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. While the form book overwhelmingly favours India, they would be careful about not slipping on a potential banana skin. Without any doubt, Kohli's men are overwhelming favourites on a fresh pitch at Edgbaston but not to forget, the tournament has been full of upsets, be it Pakistan defeating South Africa or Mashrafe Mortaza's side chasing down 266 at Sophia Gardens last Friday, which ultimately booked their semi-final place.
 
When will the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match be played?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be played today.
 
Where will India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match be played?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How do I watch the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match live?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and DD National
 
What time does the live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match start?
 
The live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).
 
Where can I follow the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match online?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

