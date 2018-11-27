Hockey World Cup 2018: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

At the Hockey World Cup 2018, India will look forward to winning their second world title under Manpreet Singh's charge, having won the coveted title only in 1975, under the captaincy of Ajit Pal Singh. India, who are ranked fifth in the world, have shown massive signs of improvement, which is why there's in hockey fans yet again. In the recent past, India reached the final of the Champions Trophy where they lost to hockey powerhouses Australia 3-1 in a shoot-off after both teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time. If India have to break their World Cup jinx, they will have to get the better of the likes of two-time defending champions Australia, the Netherlands, Germany and Olympic champions Argentina.

Where is the Hockey World Cup 2018 being played?

All the matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

When are India's games and what time do they begin?

Here's the list of India's Pool C matches:

November 28, 19:00: India vs South Africa.

December 2, 19:00: India vs Belgium

December 8, 19:00: India vs Canada

Which TV channel will broadcast the Hockey World Cup 2018?

The entire tournament will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Along with that, Doordarshan also has the broadcasting rights.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2018?

The live streaming will happen on the official YouTube channel of International. The live streaming will also happen on Hotstar. Hockey Federation (FIH). For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Complete fixture:

November 28, 2018

17:00 Belgium VS Canada (Pool C)

19:00 India VS South Africa (Pool C)

November 29, 2018

17:00 Argentina VS Spain (Pool A)

19:00 New Zealand VS France (Pool A)

November 30, 2018

17:00 Australia VS Ireland (Pool B)

19:00 England VS China (Pool B)

December 1, 2018

17:00 Netherlands VS Malaysia (Pool D)

19:00 Germany VS Pakistan (Pool D)

December 2, 2018

17:00 Canada VS South Africa (Pool B)

19:00 India VS Belgium (Pool B)

December 3, 2018

17:00 Spain VS France (Pool A)

19:00 New Zealand VS Argentina (Pool A)

December 4, 2018

17:00 England VS Australia (Pool C)

19:00 Ireland VS China (Pool C)

December 5, 2018

17:00 Germany VS Netherlands (Pool D)

19:00 Malaysia VS Pakistan (Pool D)

December 6, 2018

17:00 Spain VS New Zealand (Pool A)

19:00 Argentina VS France (Pool A)

December 7, 2018

17:00 Australia VS China (Pool B)

19:00 Ireland VS England (Pool B)

December 8, 2018

17:00 Belgium VS South Africa (Pool C)

19:00 Canada VS India (Pool C)

December 9, 2018

17:00 Malaysia VS Germany (Pool D)

19:00 Netherlands VS Pakistan (Pool D)

CROSS-OVER STAGES

December 10, 2018

16:45 2nd Pool A VS 3rd Pool B (25)

19:00 2nd Pool B VS 3rd Pool A (26)

December 11, 2018

16:45 2nd Pool C VS 3rd Pool B (27)

19:00 2nd Pool B VS 3rd Pool A (28)

QUARTERFINALS STAGE

December 12, 2018

16:45 1st Pool A VS Winner 26 (29)

19:00 1st Pool B VS Winner 25 (30)

December 13, 2018

16:45 1st Pool C VS Winner 28 (31)

19:00 1st Pool D VS Winner 27 (32)

SEMIFINALS STAGE

December 15, 2018

16:00 Winner 29 VS Winner 32 (33)

18:39 Winner 30 VS Winner 31 (34)

FINALS

December 16, 2018

16:30 Bronze Medal match Loser 33 VS Loser 34

19:00 Gold Medal Match Winner 33 VS Winner 34