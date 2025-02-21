The Indian women's hockey team continued to disappoint as it lost 0-4 to Germany in FIH Pro League here on Friday. The Germans controlled the match from the start to finish, scoring their first three goals -- all field efforts -- through Amelie Wortmann (3rd minute) and Sophia Schwabe (18th, 47th) before Johanne Hachenberg converted a penalty corner in the 59th minute. The Germans secured as many as 10 penalty corners in the match as against India's just two. The Germans struck in the third minute through Wortmann, who shot home from a goalmouth scramble.

Seconds later, Germany earned their first penalty corner but failed to capitalise on the chance. Two minutes later, a relentless Germany secured back-to-back penalty corners but India defended stoutly.

In the 18th minute, Germany doubled their lead with a superb a field goal.

Two minutes after the change of ends, India secured a penalty corner but Deepika's flick lacked the power to beat the German goalkeeper.

The Germans soon earned a penalty corner but failed to utilise the chance as the Indians defended stoutly.

In the 39th minute, India secured another penalty corner, but Udita's slap hit was blocked by the German runners.

Two minutes into the final quarter, Germany extended their lead with Schwabe scoring with a thunderous reverse hit.

Thereafter, the Indians tried their best to come back into the match with some great attacking forays but lacked the final touch.

Germany sealed the match a minute from the final hooter when Hachenberg converted a penalty corner.

India will next play Germany again on Saturday.

India are currently placed seventh in the nine-team standings on six points from four games, while Germany are a rung above on seven points from six games.

