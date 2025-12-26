India's leading men's hockey players Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh are eyeing good performances in the Hockey India League (HIL), beginning early next year, to fine-tune their skills and build confidence ahead of a busy international season. The Indian team has a busy schedule next year with the FIH Pro League, World Cup and the Asian Games in Japan line up one after the other. The upcoming men's HIL, beginning on January 3, will be a stepping stone for players to get into the rhythm for the season ahead.

India captain Harmanpreet, who plays for JSW Soorma Hockey Club, said the standard of HIL could be compared to international events and it would help players find form quickly.

"The HIL comes at the perfect time for all of us in the Indian team," said Harmanpreet.

"The standard across franchises is very high, so every game will feel like an international match, which is exactly what we want before the Pro League, World Cup, and Asian Games." Harmanpreet also stressed how the league environment helps senior players and youngsters grow together.

"As captain of the India team and Soorma, I see HIL as a chance to build leadership depth and give younger players big-match exposure alongside senior names," he added.

"If we set the tone with our work rate, penalty-corner execution, and defensive organisation here, it will carry directly into our performances for India later in the year. The goal is clear — have a strong HIL season and then convert that confidence into medals for the country." Olympian and India stalwart Hardik Singh will marshal the mid-field for the HIL Governing Council team, which has taken over operations from the UP Rudras franchise ahead of the new season to ensure continuity for its players.

"This HIL season is massive for me and for our HIL Governing Council team," said Hardik.

"The league always offers high-intensity, high-pressure games, and that is exactly what is needed before a year packed with big tournaments. Our expectation is to play bold, attacking hockey, build a strong identity as a group, and show that this squad can compete with any franchise in the league." The midfielder added that that the quality of other participating teams and the tactical variety across franchises will provide crucial preparation for facing top nations later in the year.

"Week in, week out, you face different styles, top drag-flickers, fast forwards, and tight defensive units. If we can execute our plans here and maintain consistency over the season, it will help carry that rhythm into the Pro League, World Cup, and Asian Games. Personally, I want to take up more responsibility in both defence and attack and arrive for India duty in peak shape." The men's HIL features eight franchises -- Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (defending champions), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and HIL Governing Council -- in a single round-robin format with 23 league matches, followed by playoffs.

The final is scheduled on January 26 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)