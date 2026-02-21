India's hopes of a revival in the FIH Men's Pro League were dashed as they suffered a 0–2 loss to Spain, continuing their unabated slump in form on Saturday. Goals from Ignacio Abajo (6th minute) and Ignacio Cobos (36th) proved decisive as Spain combined clinical finishing with disciplined defending to secure the win. The Spaniards capitalised on their chances while India were unable to convert promising opportunities despite sustained attacking intent.

Outplayed by the opposition teams in the home leg in Rourkela with two losses each against Belgium and Argentina, the Indian team was hoping to bounce back and make a fresh start under new skipper Hardik Singh during the overseas leg.

The Hobart leg of the series, which also features hosts Australia, will be held till February 25.

India began the match with sharp, quick passing, looking to control possession early, but Spain's counter-attacking approach proved effective. Abajo capitalised on one such move, neatly deflecting the ball into the net to hand Spain an early lead.

Unfazed by the setback, India stayed committed to their structure, circulating the ball swiftly through midfield and probing Spain's defence with intent.

The Indian team created multiple promising openings and nearly found the equaliser towards the end of the quarter when Abhishek fired a powerful strike, only to be denied by an excellent save from Spanish goalkeeper Luis Calzado.

The second quarter produced end-to-end action, with both teams showing attacking intent and creating chances but failing to convert. Spain earned their second penalty corner of the match in the 24th minute. However, Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera stood tall to make a crucial save and prevent Spain from extending their lead.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Spain applied sustained pressure on India's defence, but the Indian side absorbed it well before launching quick counter-attacks of their own, including a promising circle entry that put Spain under pressure.

Despite both teams pushing for a goal, neither could find the net, and Spain carried a slender 1–0 advantage into half-time.

Soon after the restart, Suraj Karkera produced a brilliant save as Spain came out aggressively. Their pressure eventually paid off when Cobos struck from close range after finding himself unmarked inside the circle to double Spain's lead.

Buoyed by the goal, Spain continued to press high and earned five penalty corners towards the latter stages of the third quarter, but India's defence held firm with disciplined defending to deny any further damage.

Eager to stage a comeback, India began the fourth and final quarter on the front foot, spending sustained periods inside Spain's circle and eventually earning their first penalty corner of the match, though they were unable to convert the opportunity.

At the other end, Indian goalkeeper Honnenahalli Shashikumar Mohith produced an impressive save in a one-on-one situation to prevent Spain from extending their lead.

With four minutes remaining, India withdrew their goalkeeper to add an extra outfield player in search of a breakthrough, increasing the pressure on Spain's defence.

However, despite their late push, India could not find the back of the net.

India will next take on hosts Australia in their second game of the Hobart leg of the Pro League on Sunday.

