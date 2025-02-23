The Indian women's hockey team will aim to end the home leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 on a high as they prepare to face the reigning champions, the Netherlands at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 24 and 25. After a series of mixed results, the Salima Tete-led Indian side is looking to build on their recent momentum and cause a major upset by toppling the high-flying Dutch team. India opened their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over England but lost the second game in a 2-1 shootout after a 2-2 regular-time draw.

Against Spain, India came agonisingly close but suffered back-to-back defeats, first losing 3-4 and then being edged out 1-0 in a tightly fought match.

In their recent clashes with Germany, India endured a 0-4 defeat in the first leg but bounced back in style, securing a narrow 1-0 win in the second leg, boosting their confidence ahead of this crucial encounter with the Netherlands. India are currently placed seventh in the points table with seven points from six games, and they will look to carry their high morale into their upcoming fixture.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are in dominant form, having comprehensively beaten England 5-1 and 6-0 in their last two matches. They have recorded five wins and just one loss in their six matches, placing them second in the points table with 15 points. The Dutch will be eager to maintain their momentum and continue their impressive run in the competition.

“The Netherlands are one of the strongest teams in the world, and we know it's going to be a tough match. But we are motivated to give it our best shot and finish the India leg of the tournament on a high. Our win against Germany gave us a lot of confidence, and we've worked on improving our weaknesses,” said Indian team captain Salima Tete.

“We will be aiming to play with the same intensity and focus as we did in our previous match, and we are determined to capitalise on the opportunities we create. It's a big challenge, but as a team, we believe in our abilities and are ready to take on the Netherlands,” she added.

Notably, since 2013, India and the Netherlands have faced each other seven times. Out of these encounters, the Netherlands have dominated with five victories, while the Indian team has managed to secure just one win. One match ended in a draw. This head-to-head record highlights the challenge India will face, but it also offers them the chance to level the playing field with a strong performance in their upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 clash.

“The head-to-head record shows that the Netherlands have been dominant against us, but we believe we can turn things around. Every match is an opportunity to improve as a team, so we will aim to play our best hockey. We are confident in our abilities and we will be giving everything to challenge them,” said Salima Tete.

