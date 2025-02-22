India continued their domination over Ireland, defeating the visitors 4-0 in their return leg men's FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. It was India's second consecutive win over Ireland in the Pro League, having defeated the same opponents 3-1 in the first-leg on Friday. The Indians dominated the proceedings from start to finish, scoring through Nilam Sanjeep Xess (14th minute), Mandeep Singh (24th), Abhishek (28th) and Shamsher Singh (34th). It was Ireland who started on a bright note, earning a penalty corner as early as in the ninth minute but they wasted the chance.

Nilam, though, scored a fine field goal in the 14th minute after being set up by Amit Rohidas.

Nilam received the aerial ball in the right corner and then dodged past two defenders before hitting the post. But he got himself at the right position to squeeze the ball home on the rebound.

In the 17th minute, India secured back-to-back penalty corners but on both occasions, Nilam was denied by Ireland goalkeeper Jamie Carr in the absence of India regular captain and drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh, who was rested. The Indians secured another penalty corner in the 24th minute and this time Mandeep deflected in a variation from Amit Rohidas flick.

The Indians were impressive and capitalised on every chance they got.

Abhishek extended the lead four minutes later. He won the ball in the midfield and passed it on to Mandeep whose shot was saved by Carr. But the rebound fell on Rohidas whose shot was also saved by the Irish goalkeeper but Abhishek was at the right place to send the ball home.

In the 39th minute, Shamsher deflected in a fine Mandeep cross from the right.

In the final quarter, the Irish pressed hard but were unable to breach the Indian defence.

With little over two minutes remaining, India conceded a penalty corner but they defended stoutly.

The Indians had two more chances to extend the lead late into the match but they failed to make use of them.

India will next take on England on February 24.

Deepika's goal hand India 1-0 win over Germany in women's FIH Pro League

Star drag-flicker Deepika scored the all-important goal from a set piece to hand India a crucial 1-0 victory over Germany in a return-leg women's FIH Pro League match on Saturday.

Deepika sounded the board with a thunderous flick from a penalty corner in the 12th minute, which proved to be decisive.

The win came after India's 0-4 loss against the same opponents on Friday.

India will next play Netherlands on February 24.

After suffering a heavy defeat on Friday, the Indian women did turn the tables around with a gritty performance.

The Indians started on a bright note and pressed hard on the German defence from the onset.

Soon after the start, skipper Salima Tete took a snap shot after good work from Sunelita Toppo down the left but it didn't bother Finja Starck one bit in the German goal.

India were by far the more attacking side on display and took the lead in the 12th minute through their first penalty corner, created by Neha with her brilliant dribbling skills.

Deepika made no mistake this time, scoring her 26th international goal with a fierce darg-flick.

The Indians continued their high press hockey, not allowing Germany to get out of their own half.

Deepika was at her best in the first two quarters on Saturday as India went into the breather with a slender one goal lead.

The Indians kept up the momentum and secured another penalty corner in the 31st minute but Deepika's effort hit the right post.

Thereafter, it was all Germany as they pressed forward in search of the equaliser.

The Germans secured two back-to-back penalty corners just at the end of the third quarter but wasted both.

A minute into the fourth and final quarter, Germany secured another set piece but failed to get past Bichu Devi Kharibam in front of Indian goal. Devi made two brilliant saves.

The Germans were relentless in the final quarter, attacking in numbers with India content to sit back and defend.

In the 53rd minute, the Germans had their last scoring opportunity in the form of another penalty corner but Lena Micheel shot wide.

