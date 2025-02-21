Story ProgressBack to home
India Beat Ireland 3-1 In Men's FIH Pro League Hockey
The Indian men's hockey team came back from a goal down to beat Ireland 3-1 in FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
The Indian men's hockey team came back from a goal down to beat Ireland 3-1 in FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The Indians were stunned by the Irish in the eighth minute when Jeremy Duncan scored from a field effort. But the Indians bounced back strongly, scoring a field goal through Mandeep Singh in the 22nd minute. Jarmapnpreet Singh (45th) and Sukhjeet Singh (58th) then scored a goal each from penalty corners to hand India the convincing win. India will next take on Ireland in the return leg match here on Saturday India are currently placed fifth in the standings with nine points from five games.
