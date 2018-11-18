Watch: AR Rahman Tweets Teaser Of Hockey World Cup Theme Song Featuring Shah Rukh Khan

The 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar, India, starting from November 28. In the run-up to the much-awaited hockey event, Bollywood music composer and producer AR Rahman on Sunday took to Twitter and uploaded a teaser video of the official song of the Men's Hockey World Cup. AR Rahman collaborated with Bollywood lyricist Gulzar for the theme track, titled "Jai Hind, Jai India". The teaser video also features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan . Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier said that he was delighted to have AR Rahman compose the song for the World Cup.

As soon as the video was tweeted, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that the catchy teaser captures the "excitement and euphoria" of hockey lovers across India for the World Cup.

Hockey India, too, took to Twitter and wrote "With a teaser so intriguing, we can barely wait for the real thing!"

With a teaser so intriguing, we can barely wait for the real thing!



Presenting to our Indian Hockey Fans the promo for the Official Anthem for the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, featuring @arrahman and @iamsrk.#IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey https://t.co/EXF84vYO48 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 18, 2018

Earlier this month, AR Rahman had announced that he will performing live at the opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Delighted to announce that I shall be performing at the Millennium City, Cuttack, on 28th November as part of the Hockey World Cup celebrations #HWC2018 @Naveen_Odisha @TheHockeyIndia — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 15, 2018

The 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup will be held from November 28 to December 15, 2018. A total of 16 countries will be participating in the 14th edition of the tournament.

This is the third time India are hosting the event after having organised it in 1982 in Mumbai and in 2010 in New Delhi.

India are placed in Pool C along with Belgium, Canada and South Africa. The hosts open their campaign against South Africa on November 28.

India play their second Pool C match against Belgium on December 2 and will face Canada on December 8.