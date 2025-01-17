The Indian men's hockey team defender Jarmanpreet Singh expressed his elation after receiving the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday and said, "Nothing comes closer to this feeling". Jarmanpreet was instrumental in the Indian team's second successive bronze medal finish at the Olympics in Paris last year. India beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match, coming back from a goal down.

The Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh was also awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award along with fellow Paris Olympics and Paralympics medallists - Manu Bhaker (shooting) and Praveen Kumar (para-athlete) and World Chess Champion Gukesh D. at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Jarmanpreet said this recognition will inspire youngsters to play hockey and dedicated his accolade to his family and supporters.

"I'm feeling very good because this is the highest award for a sportsperson and nothing comes closer to this feeling. I'm very happy that people are giving so much love to hockey and the government is also supporting us. These awards will inspire the younger generation to play hockey. I will dedicate this award to my family and every person who stood by me during my good and bad times," Jarmanpreet told IANS.

Apart from Jarmanpreet, 31 athletes including 17 para-athletes were conferred with the Arjuna Award. Paris Olympics bronze medallist rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale was among the recipients. He became the first Indian shooter to bag a medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Position (3P) Men's event at the Olympics.

It was a double joy for Kusale as he shared the ceremony with his coach and former shooter Deepali Deshpande, who was conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award.

"It's a special day for me as well as my coach Deepali Deshpande mam who received the Dronacharya Award today. I'm really happy that the athlete and coach shared the special moment together. I'm really thankful to God," Kusale told IANS.

Para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan, who bagged a silver medal in the Women's Singles SU5 at the Paris Paralympics, also shared her happiness of sharing the podium with other sports greats."It feels so happy and it's a very, very emotional moment for me getting this Arjuna Award today. I'm very, very happy because since childhood I have seen many athletes, legendary athletes getting this award. So in that stage, I got the Arjuna Award today. A very happy moment," said Murugesan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)