AR Rahman, Gulzar To Create Title Song For Men's Hockey World Cup In Odisha

AR Rahman and Gulzar are once again collaborating, this time for the official song of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 to be held in Bhubaneswar. The lyrics of the track, titled "Jai Hind Hind, Jai India", has been penned by the veteran lyricist. The song will have a blend of poetry and pulsating rhythm. "Nothing says India more than our beloved sport hockey. And nothing is more exciting than the world's biggest hockey tournament happening right here, on our turf. The Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, Bhubaneswar 2018," Rahman said in a statement.

"It's heart-warming to see the entire nation pledge their heartbeats for hockey. As an extension of pledging our heartbeats, Gulzar Sahab and I have created the World Cup Song. A song that will excite and inspire, as also get you on your feet. Join me in this celebration of hockey - of not just our men in blue but the spirit of the game, the spirit of universal oneness," he added.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lauded Rahman and Gulzar for agreeing to compose the track.

"To the genius of Gulzar Sahab, is the magic of Rahman who is currently consumed in composing the tune. As a world cup coup AR Rahman is also directing the music video, which will be shot across hockey heartland of India.

"The song's theme is India, Odisha and purpose as being loftier than victory or defeat. Even as the song is set to release at the Kalinga Stadium Inauguration scheduled for early October perhaps the high point will be Rahman performing it live at the Opening Ceremony on November 27, his first ever performance in the state," he said.

The 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 15, 2018. A total of 16 countries are participating in the 14th edition of the tournament.

This is the third time India are hosting the event after having organised it in 1982 in Mumbai and in 2010 in New Delhi.