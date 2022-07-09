India captain Rohit Sharma started off well in the second T20I against England at Edgbaston on Sunday. He looked to be great flow until he was dismissed on 31 off 20 balls. Before that, Sharma entertained the audience with two sixes and three fours. Then England debutant Richard Gleeson struck. Bowling his first over in international cricket, he delivered a short ball to Rohit, who went for the pull shot. The ball took a top-edge and wicketkeeper-captain Jos Buttler ran backwards to take a diving catch. It was Gleeson's maiden international wicket.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's dismissal by Richard Gleeson



Kohli along with Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah returned to Indian playing eleven as England opted to bowl in the second T20 International here on Saturday. Deepak Hooda, whose scores in the last three games are 47, 104 and 33, had to make way to accommodate the senior players. Others who were left out include pacer Arshdeep Singh and opener Ishan Kishan.

For England, seamer Richard Gleeson mase his debut while left arm fast bowler David Willey made a comeback to the playing eleven, replacing Reece Topley and Tymal Mills.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.