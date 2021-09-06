India crushed England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. India needed 10 wickets for the win on the final day and their bowlers delivered. Everyone chipped in with a few wickets as they bundled out England for 210 in their second innings. After the win, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all quarters. From skipper Virat Kohli to former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman all applauded India for a memorable win. "Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia," Kohli tweeted.

"This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done."

"That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win," VVS added.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar urged Team India to go for the win in the final Test and make it 3-1 in the five-match series.

What a comeback!



The boys just kept bouncing back after every setback. What a way to stamp authority on the last day when England were 77/0. Way to go guys!



An overjoyed Pant wrote, "We needed to respond, and the only way we were going to do it was as a team. We will enjoy this moment and look to finish things on the best note in the 5th."

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers said that he is excited for the final Test of the series.

Here are the other reactions after India's win over England at The Oval.

The final Test match starts on September 10 at Old Trafford in Manchester.