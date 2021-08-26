India had a forgettable opening day in Leeds as they were bowled out for a paltry 78 in their first innings of the third Test against England on Wednesday. Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat but a magical spell from James Anderson pushed the visitors on the backfoot early on in the game. Even in the field, the visitors failed to take the chances that came their way. Jasprit Bumrah found the outside edge of Haseeb Hameed's bat but the ball flew past Rohit Sharma at second slip. Rohit dived to his left but to no avail as the ball ran away to the third-man boundary. It was a difficult chance but many fans thought that Rohit should've held on to it.

Here is how fans reacted to the chance.

"@ImRo45 missing out in Haseeb Hameed's catch getting past 50 says it all! Poms have rub of the green this test! #ENGvIND," a fans wrote on Twitter.

@ImRo45 missing out in Haseeb Hameed's catch getting past 50 says it all! Poms have rub of the green this test! #ENGvIND — Sriram Gudipoodi (@ramgudipoodi) August 26, 2021

A user wrote in Hindi that had Rohit managed to grab that chance at second slip, England would've lost a couple of wickets before the end of day's play.

Agar kal Rohit se catch nhi chhuta hota to may be 1 ya do wicket gir gaya hota the worse day for India yesterday #INDvENG #INDvsEND #RohitSharma — RAJAT N Singh (RIP SUSHANT SIR ) (@RajatNarayanSi2) August 26, 2021

"Rohit Sharma was moving to his right just before Bumrah found the edge of Hameed's bat. What did India's players eat today morning? Jadeja misfielded. Rohit dropped a catch. Terrible day, terrible performance from India," another one joined in.

Rohit Sharma was moving to his right just before Bumrah found the edge of Hameed's bat. What did India's players eat today morning? Jadeja misfielded. Rohit dropped a catch. Terrible day, terrible performance from India. — Sreejith Mullappilli (@Mullappilli) August 25, 2021

In the match, Anderson produced a magical spell of three for six that saw KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli walking back to the pavilion with India tottering at 21 for three.

The Indian middle and lower-order was blown away by the other quicks as Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton all chipped in with the ball.

England finished Day 1, leading India by 42 runs with Hameed and Rory Burns unbeaten on 60 and 52 respectively.