India's comprehensive win in the fourth Test against England at The Oval prompted messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BCCI secretary Jay Shah among others as the country celebrated yet another overseas win. India beat England by 157 runs on the final day of the Test as bowlers combined to pick all 10 wickets on the day after England started on 77 for no loss on Day 5. "Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins!" tweeted PM Modi.

Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2021

Great fight on the field and off the field against COVID19 !



India's vaccination figures crosses 1 crore for the third time !



Congratulations! https://t.co/s1lhrxOz3G — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 6, 2021

BCCI secretary Jay Shah hailed the win at The Oval as "spectacular".

If Lord's was special, today's win at The Oval is spectacular. #TeamIndia thrives on challenges and loves to overcome them. Congratulations to the entire group for an incredible performance. @Jaspritbumrah93's journey to 100 Test wickets has been phenomenal #ENGvIND — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 6, 2021

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal called the victory "one of the finest Test wins".

What an amazing win team India @BCCI against @ECB_cricket. Perfect team play under @imVkohli. The way team came back from down under in 1st innings makes it very special and would be etched in history as one of the finest test wins. Well played boys ! — Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) September 6, 2021

Actor Suniel Shetty also posted his wishes on Twitter.

The better man/team always wins on their day. Wins & losses are part of sportsmanship. So let's zip the trolling & cheer the #BoysInBlue. Proud Indians win hearts too. That's what I call making music friends. Cheers #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/hhp5OYqYzc — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 6, 2021

Businessman Anand Mahindra congratulated the team on "an amazing display of self-confidence & aggression".

And the comeback was an amazing display of self-confidence & aggression! Thank you #TeamIndia for repaying our faith in you. We proudly sit right next to you on this roller coaster ride! #INDvENG https://t.co/KO93Xe6cDu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2021

Victory in the fourth Test gave India an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series with one more Test to play.

The fifth Test will begin at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday.

Set a daunting target of 368 runs to win, England were bowled out 210 in the final session of play on Day 5.

Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession in the second session, initiated a collapse that saw Moeen Ali and skipper Joe Root fall later as India picked six wickets in the post-lunch session.

With just two more wickets needed to win after Tea, Umesh Yadav sent back Criag Overton and James Anderson to hand India the victory.