On Day 4 of the third Test between England and India, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will look to continue from where they left off on Friday and try to get India closer to England's mammoth score. Having folded for 78 in the first innings after electing to bat, India were further punished by the England batsmen, as they scored 432, taking a first-innings lead of 354 runs. But Pujara led India's fight-back, with support from first Rohit Sharma and then Kohli, as the visitors came into Day 4 at 215/2. Pujara finished Day 3 unbeaten on 91 while India's captain was 45 not out. India still trail by 139 runs, however, and England will be looking to get breakthroughs early in the day, with the new ball due as well for the hosts. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4 LIVE UPDATES From Headingley, Leeds