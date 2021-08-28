India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli Look To Keep England Bowlers At Bay
England vs India: Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will look to keep building on their solid partnership on Day 4.
On Day 4 of the third Test between England and India, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will look to continue from where they left off on Friday and try to get India closer to England's mammoth score. Having folded for 78 in the first innings after electing to bat, India were further punished by the England batsmen, as they scored 432, taking a first-innings lead of 354 runs. But Pujara led India's fight-back, with support from first Rohit Sharma and then Kohli, as the visitors came into Day 4 at 215/2. Pujara finished Day 3 unbeaten on 91 while India's captain was 45 not out. India still trail by 139 runs, however, and England will be looking to get breakthroughs early in the day, with the new ball due as well for the hosts. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4 LIVE UPDATES From Headingley, Leeds
- 14:29 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 4 of the third Test between England and India. Headingley has been the venue for some classics in the past, and it is proving to be so again. With India still traling by 139 runs, can Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli steer them closer to England's score, or will James Anderson turn the game again with the new ball? We'll find out soon enough!