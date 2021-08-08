Day 5 of the first Test match between England and India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham will be a challenging one for both teams. India were at 52/1 at the end of Day 4 and they need 157 more runs to win and go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The weather forecast for the day doesn't look to good and we might see lots of stoppages throughout the day. Veteran pacer Stuart Broad got Indian opener KL Rahul caught behind after Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave India a steady start in their chase of 209 runs. India had never chased down a total of more than 175 runs in the fourth innings in England. Cheteshwar Pujara has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle after Rahul's wicket and he looked aggressive as he scored three quick boundaries. On Saturday, England were bowled out for 303 in their second innings with captain Joe Root scoring a fine century. This was Root's 21st Test century, fourth of this year and sixth against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

