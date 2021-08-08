IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Weather In Focus As India Face Tricky Chase On Final Day
India vs England, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: India need 157 more runs to win the first Test match against England at Trent Bridge Nottingham.
Day 5 of the first Test match between England and India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham will be a challenging one for both teams. India were at 52/1 at the end of Day 4 and they need 157 more runs to win and go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The weather forecast for the day doesn't look to good and we might see lots of stoppages throughout the day. Veteran pacer Stuart Broad got Indian opener KL Rahul caught behind after Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave India a steady start in their chase of 209 runs. India had never chased down a total of more than 175 runs in the fourth innings in England. Cheteshwar Pujara has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle after Rahul's wicket and he looked aggressive as he scored three quick boundaries. On Saturday, England were bowled out for 303 in their second innings with captain Joe Root scoring a fine century. This was Root's 21st Test century, fourth of this year and sixth against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 15:31 (IST)Bumrah On The Honours Board At Trent Bridge!Jasprit Bumrah got his name inscribed on the Honours Board for the second time at Trent Bridge after taking five wickets in the second innings against England on Day 4. First Time was back in 2018.
After a fantastic -wicket haul on Day 4 of the first #ENGvIND Test, @Jaspritbumrah93 has his name inscribed on the Honours Board for the 2nd time at Trent Bridge. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/znKWnwOCUz— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021
- 15:26 (IST)India's Successful Run Chases In England!Only thrice in the past India had successful run chases in England in the fourth innings and all the three times India went on winning the Test series as well.173 runs- The Oval in 1971134 runs- Lord's in 198673 runs- Trent Bridge in 2007
India need more 157 runs to win the first Test match with 9 nine wickets remaining. Indian openers gave a steady start in the chase of 209 runs, later Stuart Broad dismissed well set KL Rahul and brought a hope for England in this match. If the hosts get few more wickets on early on Day 5 then it would be difficult for the Indian to bounce back in the chase. However, weather forecast for the day doesn't look to good and we might see lots of stoppages throughout the day. There will be a delay in start of play on Day 5 due to rain.India 52/1, need 157 runs to win
Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the first Test. It is wet and windy here at Trent Bridge. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/a6gekDe57X— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021
The start of day five of the first #ENGvIND Test in Nottingham has been delayed due to rain #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/L4Ena0C5NR— ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2021