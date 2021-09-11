Cricket fans were left disappointed as just hours before the toss, the fifth and final Test match between India and England in Manchester was cancelled amid Covid concerns. However, a gesture by the Lancashire Cricket has won the internet. The Lancashire Cricket club donated the surplus of food to local charities after the Manchester Test was called off on Friday morning (local time). The cricket club took to Twitter to reveal the news and wrote "@lancscricket has made a number of food donations within the local community following the cancellation of the fifth #ENGvIND Test Match @EmiratesOT."

"The game was due to run for five days from Friday 10 September to Tuesday 14 September but after the game was cancelled this morning, the Club donated all surplus, pre-prepared food for players, hospitality, and media guests to several local charities," a statement read on the club's official website.

Fans on social media applauded Lancashire Cricket's gesture for "making the best out of a bad situation."

The fifth Test had to be cancelled following outbreak of Covid within the Indian team contingent.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its statement stated that it is working with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to find a window to reschedule the cancelled Test match at a later date.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match," the statement said.

"Both the boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match."