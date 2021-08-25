India, after a memorable win at Lord's, will look to take an unassailable lead in the series as they take on England in the third Test of the five-match series in Leeds. The visitors won the second Test by 151 runs after bowling out England for 120 on the final day. England will be without their pacer Mark Wood, who injured his shoulder at Lord's. The hosts included Dawid Malan and Saqib Mahmood in their squad for the third Test as they look to level the series. For India, Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that Shardul Thakur, who missed the second Test due to injury, is fit and available for selection.

Where will England vs India 3rd Test match be played?

The England vs India 3rd Test match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

When will England vs India 3rd Test match be played?

The England vs India 3rd Test match will be played from August 25 to 29.

What time will England vs India 3rd Test match begin?

The England vs India 3rd Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 3rd Test match?

The England vs India 3rd Test match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of England vs India 3rd Test match?

The live streaming for England vs India 3rd Test match will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

