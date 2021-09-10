The England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday announced that the fifth Test between India and England, due to start in Manchester today, had been cancelled. Initially, the ECB had put out a statement saying that after being "unable to to field a team", India "forfeit the match". However, the England board soon issued a fresh statement, dropping the reference to India forfeiting the fifth and final Test.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team and will instead forfeit the match," ECB's first statement read.

Soon, though, a fresh statement appeared on ECB's website from which the part mentioning India's forfeiture had been removed.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled. Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," read the new ECB statement.

There is still no official statement regarding the result of the series. India were leading the series 2-1 after a famous win at The Oval in the fourth Test.

Promoted

But there is no clarity on whether India have won the series or if the fifth and final Test will be played at a later day.

On Thursday, another member of Team India's support staff tested positive for COVID-19 but after all the Indian players tested negative, the match was expected to go ahead as scheduled.