England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Hits 23rd Test Century To Stamp India's Authority

Updated: 20 August 2018 21:07 IST

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara put on a 113-run partnership on the third day

Virat Kohli had missed his century in the first innings of the ongoing Test at Trent Bridge © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli scored his 23rd century as India continued to dominate England in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Monday. Virat Kohli reached his century in the 92nd over off Chris Woakes' delivery when India's score was 279/3. Virat Kohli had missed his century in this match earlier in the first innings. He was dismissed on 97 by England spinner Adil Rashid in the first innings. In the second innings, Virat Kohli along with Cheteshwar Pujara (72) went onto forge a 113-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. India had batted the first session of day three without the fall of a wicket courtesy Kohli and Pujara's partnership. With India's showing at Trent Bridge, India remained on course for a win that would cut England's lead in the five-match series to 2-1. 

England now need to surpass their highest fourth-innings total to win a Test -- 332 for seven against Australia at Melbourne back in 1928/29 -- if they are to achieve an astounding victory.

Earlier on Sunday, Hardik Pandya stole the limelight with his maiden five-wicket haul as India made a strong comeback in the series by taking complete control of the third cricket Test against England. At stumps on day two, India were well placed at 124 for two in 31 overs in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 33 and skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 8. India, thus, took an overall lead of 292 runs over England with three full days play remaining in the match. It was Pandya who turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes today, registering career-best figures of 5 for 28 to help India bundle out England for 161 in their first innings and give his side the upper hand for the first time in the series.

(With inputs from agencies)

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 3rd Test Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli hit his 23rd Test century in the 3rd test against England
  • Kohli was in sublime form as he had also scored 97 runs in the 1st inning
  • He is now the highest scorer in the ongoing 5-match series
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

