 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

"You Are Getting Older", Ziva Reminds MS Dhoni On His 37th Birthday

Updated: 07 July 2018 13:19 IST

Despite losing the 2nd T20I against England, the Indian camp was in celebration mode as MS Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday.

"You Are Getting Older", Ziva Reminds MS Dhoni On His 37th Birthday
MS Dhoni hammered an unbeaten 32 runs in 24 balls on Friday. © Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rang in his 37th birthday alongside his India teammates and his family on Saturday. In a video that has been posted by the official Twitter handle of the BCCI, everyone from Virat Kohli to Dhoni's daughter Ziva can be seen sending their wished to the former India skipper. Ziva, who is extremely close to her father, teased the wicket-keeper batsman that he is getting older. Dhoni's wife Sakshi, in an Instagram post, expressed her emotions towards her husband and credited the wicketkeeper-batsman for 'teaching her about life in the past 10 years'.

Watch the video till the end. 

"Happy Bday to you ! Even words wont do justice to how you are as a human being ... 10 years i have learnt a lot from you ... and continue to .. thank u for making me see and deal with life in a straightforward practical way," she wrote as caption with a photo of the two together, in which Dhoni was seen covered in cake. 

On the eve of his 37th birthday, when Dhoni came out to bat in the second T20I against England in Cardiff, he became the third Indian cricketer to play 500 international matches. The two other Indian players to have achieved the feat are Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with 664 games and 509 matches respectively. 

Dhoni made his India debut back in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh and has played 318 matches since then. The right-handed batsman has accumulated 9967 runs in the ODIs so far. Famous for his lightening glovework, he has taken 297 catches and has been involved in 107 stumpings. While Dhoni is still a part of the limited overs side, he retired from the longest format of the game in 2014.

Dhoni is also the only captain in the history of cricket to win three ICC trophies. India first lifted the inaugural World T20 in 2007 under his captaincy and then won the ICC World Cup 2011. India followed the 2011 World Cup win with a victorious triumph in 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs captain in January 2017.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 2nd T20I
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ziva teased the wicket-keeper batsman that he is getting older
  • Dhoni made his India debut back in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh
  • MS Dhoni is also the only captain to win three ICC trophies
Related Articles
"You Are Getting Older", Ziva Reminds MS Dhoni On His 37th Birthday
"You Are Getting Older", Ziva Reminds MS Dhoni On His 37th Birthday
MS Dhoni Turns 37, Suresh Raina Celebrates India
MS Dhoni Turns 37, Suresh Raina Celebrates India's 'Blessed Day' With An Adorable Post
Virat Kohli Shares Photo With MS Dhoni, Reveals His "Most Exciting Feeling"
Virat Kohli Shares Photo With MS Dhoni, Reveals His "Most Exciting Feeling"
MS Dhoni Breaks Pakistan
MS Dhoni Breaks Pakistan's Kamran Akmal T20I Stumping Record
India vs England, Highlights 1st T20I: KL Rahul Hits Ton As India Beat England By 8 Wickets
India vs England, Highlights 1st T20I: KL Rahul Hits Ton As India Beat England By 8 Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.