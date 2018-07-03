India vs England, Live Score 1st T20I: India All Set For T20I Challenge vs England

Team India got exactly the kind of start they needed to their English summer with a couple of wins against Ireland in Dublin. Although the two-match T20I series posed few threats, it was match practice ahead of the gruelling England tour and gave some momentum to the Indian team. The real battle starts now as they take England in the 1st T20 International at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. Both India and England seem to be in fine nick ahead of the opening match. On one hand, India have looked extremely solid in their batting, giving selection headaches to skipper Virat Kohli and the team management. Both regular Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have piled up runs. Add to that, KL Rahul, with his epic knock on Friday, also presented his bid in the top slot. The middle-order, although was not tested during the Ireland T20Is still has enough meat in the shape of Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. ( Live Scorecard: India vs England )

Although one of India's best death-over bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out for the T20I series on Saturday but still the bowling unit seems to be the best in recent years spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will also play a key role in India's bid against the England. England, on the other hand, are in red-hot form and seem unbeatable after routing Australia 5-0 in the ODI series. The likes of Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and skipper Eoin Morgan are in form of their life.

