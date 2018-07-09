 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

"Time To Celebrate Now": Virat Kohli To Team-Mates After Emphatic Win Over England

Updated: 09 July 2018 10:33 IST

Virat Kohli-led Team India recorded their sixth consecutive Twenty20 International series win by beating England in the third and final T20I by seven wickets.

Virat Kohli-led Team India recorded their sixth consecutive Twenty20 International series win. © AFP

Virat Kohli-led Team India recorded their sixth consecutive Twenty20 International series win by beating England in the third and final T20I by seven wickets to clinch series 2-1 at Country Ground in Bristol on Sunday. After the series-clinching win, India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted a photo with his team-mates with the winning trophy. "Such a great feeling to have played with such talented team mates and win the series in a great style. Time to celebrate now! #EngvInd #Champions," Kohli's post read.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul also took to Twitter and shared images of the victorious Team India.

Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent 100 not out to guide India to a resounding win over the hosts.

Rohit became only the second Indian to pass 2,000 runs in this format as India chased down their target of 199 with eight balls and seven wickets to spare.

England batted first and threatened to post a huge score before stuttering at the end and finishing on 198-9 after their 20 overs.

Apart from Rohit, Hardik Pandya, who was promoted up the order, to produced a quickfire 33 not out. Pandya also claimed 4 for 38, his best figures in T20Is.

Rohit praised Pandya's calmness, saying: "He has done that a few years now. He is used to it now and he is doing it perfectly. The way he bowled gave him confidence to bat."

Comments
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli-led India recorded their sixth consecutive T20I series win
  • India beat England in the third and final T20I by seven wickets
  • Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted a photo with his team-mates
