India vs England: Virat Kohli Registers 22nd Win, Breaks Sourav Ganguly's Record As Test Captain

Virat Kohli led Team India to a comprehensive 203-run win over England in the third Test of the five-match series at Trent Bridge on Wednesday. The win in Nottingham was Kohli's 22nd Test victory as a captain and with this win the 29-year-old overtook former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly as the second best Indian Test skipper in history as far as wins are concerned. Kohli's predecessor and wicket-keeper batsmen MS Dhoni still holds the record of winning the maximum number of Test matches. Dhoni has led the Indian side to 27 victories in 60 Test matches.

Looking at team India's packed Test schedule, Kohli, who has captained the Indian squad on 38 occasions, is likely to surpass Dhoni's record in the coming days.

Following a surprise retirement announcement by Dhoni during the December 2014 Australian tour, Kohli was handed over the responsiblity to lead India in the final Test of the series.

During his ongoing tenure, Kohli has registered series victories over Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, England, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh at home.

However, the current Indian captain has only managed to win series against Sri Lanka and West Indies on foreign soil.

As far as the ongoing series is concerned, the win on Wednesday was India's seventh victory in 60 Tests in England and a huge boost ahead of the fourth Test at Southampton starting on August 30.

Victory represented a remarkable turnaround following India's innings and 159-run loss in the second Test at Lord's.

This result also kept alive India's hopes of becoming just the second team from any country in Test history, after a Don Bradman-inspired Australia beat England in 1936/37, to win a five-match series from 2-0 down.