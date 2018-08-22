 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Applauds India's Team Effort, Says "Team Work Makes The Dream Work"

Updated: 22 August 2018 17:59 IST

Jasprit Bumrah claimed five wickets in the England second innings as India won by 203 runs.

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Applauds India
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets for eight runs in five balls. © Twitter

Team India made a short work England on the final day of third Test to beat the hosts by 203 runs at Trent Bridge on Wednesday. India's win in Nottingham cut the home side's lead in the five-match series to 2-1. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who took three wickets for eight runs in five balls on his way to innings figures of five for 85 in 29 overs to leave England on the brink of defeat, took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message about teamwork after India's comprehensive win. "Team work makes the dream work. Brilliant team effort to clinch the win and a fifer to cherish forever," Bumrah tweeted.

Shikhar Dhawan, who made a comeback after being dropped for the Lord's Test, posted a picture with teammate Murali Vijay to celebrate the famous win.

"Celebrating a good victory with a good mate!" Dhawan tweeted.

Virat Kohli's deputy Ajinkya Rahane, who stitched together a 159-run partnership with the skipper in the first innings, thanked the fans for standing by the team even when they were 0-2 down in the series.

"Satisfying feeling after a fantastic team effort! Will enjoy this win today and take it one game at a time. Thanks to all the fans who've stood by us," Rahane tweeted.

India's top-order batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara, who contributed with 86 runs in the match expressed his gratitude for being a part of a brilliant squad.

"A great win by the team! So thankful to be a part of this brilliant squad. Onto the next one," Pujara tweeted.

The win at Trent Bridge kept alive India's hopes of becoming just the second team, after a Don Bradman inspired Australia in 1936/37, to win a five-match Test series from 2-0 down.

It also represented a remarkable turnaround following their innings and 159-run loss in the second Test at Lord's.

The fourth Test at Southampton starts on August 30.

