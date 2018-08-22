3rd Test: India Win By 203 Runs At Trent Bridge, England Lead Series 2-1

India beat England by 203 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday to cut the home side's lead in the five-match series to 2-1. England, set a mammoth 521 to win , were bowled out for 317. The fourth Test starts at Southampton on August 30. Play on Wednesday lasted just 17 balls after England resumed the fifth day on 311 for nine, the match ending when Ravichandran Ashwin had England No 11 James Anderson caught by Ajinkya Rahane at slip - the first wicket for an India spinner in this fixture.

The match was a personal triumph for India captain Virat Kohli who made 103 in his side's second innings 352 for seven declared following his first-innings 97.

England, whose captain Joe Root won the toss and fielded, slumped to 161 all out in their Hardik Pandya's five for 28 the medium-pacer's maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

They suffered another top-order slump in a second innings where they had to make cricket history to pull off an improbable win - no side have made more in the fourth innings to win a Test than the West Indies' 418 for seven against Australia at St John's, Antigua in 2003.

England were in dire trouble at 62 for four before a stand of 169 between Jos Buttler, whose 106 was his maiden Test century, and Ben Stokes (62) kept India at bay.

But the recalled India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah then took three wickets for eight runs in five balls on his way to innings figures of five for 85 in 29 overs to leave England on the brink of defeat.

Brief scores

India 1st Inns 329 (V Kohli 97, A Rahane 81; J Anderson 3-64, S Broad 3-72, C Woakes 3-75)

England 1st Inns 161 (H Pandya 5-28)

India 2nd Inns 352-7 dec (V Kohli 103, C Pujara 72, H Panya 52 no; A Rashid 3-101)

England 2nd Inns 317 (J Buttler 106, B Stokes 62; J Bumrah 5-85)

Result: India won by 203 runs

Series: England lead five-match series 2-1