England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Kohli, Ashwin Among Those Spotted During Training Session Before England Tests

Updated: 24 July 2018 17:27 IST

The first Test of the five-match series slated begins on August 1 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and other India cricketers were spotted training. © BCCI

Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and other India cricketers Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were seen during their first training session at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford on Tuesday ahead of the vital first match of the five-Test series to begin from August 1 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The training session came after the key visiting players were seen engaging in some summer downtime in England. Kohli, Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal were all spotted with their family or teammates on the streets of London ahead of the gruelling Test series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted some pictures of the team's practice session and said, "Hello gents! Let's get going. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND - at County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford."

The BCCI also added, "The boys are here at Essex for a training session ahead of the Test series against England. #TeamIndia."

A day ago, Bumrah and three other players -- Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja -- departed for England to be part of the Indian Test contingent.

Topics : England Cricket Team England Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin India Cricket Team England vs India, 2018
Highlights
  • The first Test of the five-match series slated begins on August 1
  • Key visiting players were seen engaging in some summer downtime earlier
  • A day ago, Bumrah departed for England to be part of the Test squad
