England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Rohit Sharma Breaks Several Records During Third T20I Against England

Updated: 09 July 2018 11:16 IST

Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 100 of 56 balls to single-handedly take India to a 2-1 series win.

Rohit Sharma in action against England in Bristol on Sunday. © AFP

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team on Sunday registered their sixth consecutive Twenty20 International series win, defeating England by 7 wickets in Bristol. With the 3-match series levelled at 1-1, swashbuckling Rohit Sharma came to the fore, smashing an unbeaten 100 of 56 balls to single-handedly take India to a 2-1 series win. Rohit's knock came in a crucial point as India were chasing a steep total of 199. Rohit whacked 11 boundaries and five monstrous sixes during his blistering knock. In the due course of his emphatic inning, 'Hitman' also shattered several records.

Rohit slammed his third century in the shortest format of the game, equaling New Zealand's Colin Munro record who also has three hundreds to his name in the T20I format. Rohit is the first Indian to achieve this incredible feat.

Rohit became the second Indian, next only to Virat Kohli and fifth batsmen overall, to score more than 2000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

The 31-year-old Rohit now has 5 T20 hundreds, most by any Asian batsmen in the shortest format. Jamaican opener Chris Gayle leads the chart with 21 centuries.

Rohit is now the only batsman to have scored 3 hundreds in all the three formats of the game.

With the T20I series in the pocket, India will now look forward to win the 3-match ODI series, starting July 12 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The chief architect of Sunday's win, Rohit Sharma will look to carry his sublime touch when Virat Kohli-led India take on the number one ODI side.

Comments
Topics : Cricket India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 County Ground, Bristol England vs India, 3rd T20I Colin Munro
Highlights
  • India won the 3-match T20I series 2-1.
  • India has now won six consecutive T20I series.
  • India defeated England by 7 wickets in the final T20I in Bristol.
