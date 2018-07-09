 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Sachin Tendulkar's Prediction Comes True In India's Series-Clinching Win Against England

Updated: 09 July 2018 09:24 IST

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century and Hardik Pandya's four-wicket haul helped India beat England by seven wickets to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Sachin Tendulkar
India beat England by seven wickets to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1. © AFP

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century and Hardik Pandya's four-wicket haul helped India beat England by seven wickets at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1. Put in to bat by Virat Kohli, England posted a mammoth 198/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, India chased down the target in just 18.4 overs. Halfway through the innings, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar predicted that India will chase the target in 19 overs. Courtesy the blistering century from Rohit Sharma, Team India indeed romped home the 19th over. Just after India's series win, Tendulkar took to Twitter and heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and also thanked him for making his prediction right.

"Such clean hitting by @ImRo45!!

This innings was a pure joy to watch. Hope this form translates to the ODIs. (Thanks for helping my 19th over prediction come true!)," Tendulkar's tweet read.

Chasing 199 for victory, Rohit remained not out on 100 off 56 balls, and including 11 fours and five sixes. This was the right-hander's third century in the game's shortest format, making him just the second player to make three tons.

This was India's sixth successive T20I series win.

India will now take on England in the three-match One-Day International series, starting July 12 in Nottingham.

India Cricket Team England Cricket Team County Ground, Bristol England vs India, 2018 Cricket Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Highlights
  • India beat England by seven wickets at the County Ground in Bristol
  • India clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1
  • India chased down the target in just 18.4 overs
Sachin Tendulkar
