England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

'Hand And Head Coordination': MS Dhoni's Formula For Rishabh Pant's Success

Updated: 25 July 2018 12:01 IST

Rishabh Pant was considered ahead of Parthiv Patel as the second wicket-keeper for the Test series against England.

Rishabh Pant made his international debut against England in 2017. © BCCI

Rishabh Pant was considered ahead of Parthiv Patel as the second wicket-keeper for the Test series against England as Wriddhiman Saha failed to recover from his thumb injury. After getting his maiden Test team call-up, Rishabh Pant credited former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his success. Pant was rewarded with the call-up following a successful run with the willow in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Whenever I needed any support from Mahi bhai, I used to ask him. From my IPL contract to my wicket-keeping, he's advised me on everything," Pant said.

"He's always told me that when it comes to wicket-keeping, your hands and head coordination is important, the body balance can come into play later. That (his advice) has helped me a lot," Pant told bcci.tv.

Pant made his international debut in a Twenty20 International match against England in 2017. He has played four T20Is, scoring 73 runs at an average of 24.33.

The Delhi cricketer also received praise from India A coach Rahul Dravid for his recent performances.

"The only thing he tells me is that you need to be patient about everything, be it on the field or off it. Also, how I need to work harder on my game when it comes to red ball cricket since I'm a positive batsman, but at times you need to play to the situation. See the pace of the game and change your game accordingly," Pant said.

Pant takes inspiration from former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist.

"Adam Gilchrist has been my idol when it comes to keeping wickets and I used to watch him all the time as a youngster. But, at this moment, I'm learning a lot from people around me like Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and I try and improve my game every day," he said.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant Cricket England vs India, 2018
  Rishabh Pant was considered ahead of Parthiv Patel
  India clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1
  India lost the ODI series against England
