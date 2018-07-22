 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: India's Bowling Bench Strength Is Very Strong, Says Zaheer Khan

Updated: 22 July 2018 14:05 IST

India start their five-match Test series against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 1.

India vs England: India
Ishant Sharma has been named in the India squad for the first three Tests against England. © AFP

India cricketer Zaheer Khan on Sunday said despite injury concerns to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, India's bench strength in pace bowling is very strong for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, beginning on August 1 in Edgbaston. The Indian selectors named Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Bumrah in the squad for the first three Tests. However, Bumrah, who was unfit for the ODI series, will be available for selection from the second Test.

"I believe whichever bowlers will play - like Umesh (Yadav) is doing well, Ishant (Sharma) is a senior bowler and has to take more lead (role) and Mohammed Shami has a good record - I believe their (Bhuvi and Bumrah's) absence will be felt, but still India's bench strength is very strong," Zaheer Khan said.

"Bumrah is injured for the first few matches and there has been an injury concern to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which is a concern seeing the forthcoming season, but I believe even after their injuries, the five-match tournament is a long series," Zaheer further added.

Bhuvneshwar aggravated a lower back condition during the third ODI in England. The BCCI had said that "a call on his inclusion in the Test squad will be made soon".

Zaheer also felt that the Indian team needs to play consistently throughout the series.

"I feel that it will be an Indian summer, seeing the conditions, and I wish the Indian team will play the five-Test series with the consistency with which they are doing good," Zaheer said.

"The five Test match rubber is a long series and I hope that all our bowlers will (remain) fit and the entire squad is fit. Because in a long series it is necessary they stay together as a team," he remarked.

Squad (first 3 Tests):

Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice capt), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jasprit Bumrah England vs India, 2018 Ishant Sharma Umesh Yadav Zaheer Khan Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah will be available for selection from the second Test
  • Zaheer Khan said Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah's absence will be felt
  • Zaheer said India needs to play consistently throughout the series
Related Articles
India vs England: India
India vs England: India's Bowling Bench Strength Is Very Strong, Says Zaheer Khan
Shikhar Dhawan Names Virat Kohli After A Cartoon Character
Shikhar Dhawan Names Virat Kohli After A Cartoon Character
Watch: MS Dhoni
Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheers For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma Unable To Hide His Delight
India vs England: Batsmen Will Hold The Key If India Are To Win Test Series In England, Says Sourav Ganguly
India vs England: Batsmen Will Hold The Key If India Are To Win Test Series In England, Says Sourav Ganguly
India vs England: Jonny Bairstow Urges England To Carry Forward Momentum Into Tests
India vs England: Jonny Bairstow Urges England To Carry Forward Momentum Into Tests
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 112
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 16 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.