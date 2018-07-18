India vs England: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Included In India Squad For First 3 Tests

Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav were included in India's Test squad for the first three Tests against England . The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) senior selection committee met in Leeds to pick the India squad for the first three matches of the upcoming five-Test series. India will be going into the Test series with two wicket-keepers as selectors have included Pant alongside senior wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. India will miss the services of their main wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who is still recuperating his thumb injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Mohammed Shami, who was dropped from the Afghanistan game after failing the fitness test, has made his way back.

Apart from Pant, India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has also been included in the Test squad.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggravated a lower back condition in the 3rd ODI against England. His condition is being assessed by the BCCI medical team and a call on his inclusion in the Test squad will be made soon," a BCCI release said.

"Jasprit Bumrah who has been included in the squad, will be available for selection from the 2nd Test onwards based on his fitness," the release added.

Squad (first 3 Tests):

Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.