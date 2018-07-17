 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Adds Yet Another Feather To His Illustrious Cap

Updated: 17 July 2018 18:29 IST

Virat Kohli has already achieved two unique feats in the ongoing India's tour of England.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Adds Yet Another Feather To His Illustrious Cap
Virat Kohli became the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs as captain in the 3rd ODI vs England. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli just cannot stop breaking records. He has already achieved two unique feats in the ongoing India's tour of England. During the third and final ODI at Headingley, Leeds, Virat Kohli added another feather to his already illustrious cap. The Indian run-machine became the fastest to score 3,000 ODI runs as captain. Virat Kohli took just 49 innings to reach the landmark of 3,000 ODI runs, 11 innings faster than the next best. He is trailed by South African cricketer AB de Villiers (60 innings), MS Dhoni (70 innings), Sourav Ganguly (74 innings), Greame Smith and Misbah-ul-Haq (83 innings) and Sanath Jayasuriya and Ricky Ponting (84 innings).

The Indian captain achieved this feat in the 10th over when he guided a David Williey short of length-outside-off ball to third man for a single.

During the T20I series, Kohli had become the first Indian and the fastest player (56 innings) to reach the 2000-run mark in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Kohli achieved this feat during the first of the three T20Is against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Kohli, who needed just 8 runs to achieve the remarkable feat, reached the coveted mark in the 16th over when India were on 142/2.

Only three batsmen have recorded the unique feat so far. New Zealand's Martin Guptill tops the list with 2271 runs under his belt in 73 innings. He is followed by former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum, who has 2140 runs in 71 innings.

After India complete the 3-match ODI series against England, they are scheduled to play a five-Test series against the same opponent.

The first Test begins on August 1 at Edgbaston with the fifth Test scheduled for September 7 at the Oval.

