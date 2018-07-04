 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Player To Score 2000 T20I Runs

Updated: 04 July 2018 01:12 IST

Virat Kohli achieved this feat during the first of the three T20Is against England at Old Trafford.

India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Player To Score 2000 T20I Runs
VIrat Kohli has led India from the front helping them eke out crucial wins © AFP

Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first Indian and the fastest player (56 innings) to reach the 2000-run mark in Twenty20 International (T20Is). Virat Kohli achieved this feat during the first of the three T20Is against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Kohli, who needed just 8 runs to achieve the remarkable feat, reach the coveted mark in the 16th over when India was on 142/2. Only three batsmen have recorded the unique feat so far. New Zealand's Mark Guptill tops the list with 2271 runs under his belt in 73 innings. He is followed by former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum, who has 2140 runs in his kitty in 71 innings.

Recently, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik entered the 2000-run club. He achieved the feat against Zimbabwe in a match in Harare. The Pakistan batsman took 59 T20Is to score 2000 runs.

Currently, Kohli is placed eighth in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen and is yet to hit a century in the shortest format.

After the three T20Is against England, the Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three ODIs and five-Test series against the hosts. The first Test begins on August 1 at Edgbaston with the fifth Test scheduled for September 7 at the Oval.

Kohli is second on the list of century scorers in ODIs. With 35 centuries to his name, he trails India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 centuries under his belt. The current India skipper has scored 9588 runs in 208 ODIs at an average of 58.10.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli completed 2000 T20I runs in 56 innings
  • He achieved this feat against England in Old Trafford
  • Only three batsmen have recorded the unique feat so far
Related Articles
India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Player To Score 2000 T20I Runs
India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Player To Score 2000 T20I Runs
India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Left-Arm Spinner To Take Five Wickets In T20Is
India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Left-Arm Spinner To Take Five Wickets In T20Is
India vs England, Highlights 1st T20I: KL Rahul Hits Ton As India Beat England By 8 Wickets
India vs England, Highlights 1st T20I: KL Rahul Hits Ton As India Beat England By 8 Wickets
India vs England: Virat Kohli Inches Closer To Breaking Another Record
India vs England: Virat Kohli Inches Closer To Breaking Another Record
India vs England: Virat Kohli Reckons England Will Find India Tougher Than The Aussies
India vs England: Virat Kohli Reckons England Will Find India Tougher Than The Aussies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.