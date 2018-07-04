India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Player To Score 2000 T20I Runs

Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first Indian and the fastest player (56 innings) to reach the 2000-run mark in Twenty20 International (T20Is). Virat Kohli achieved this feat during the first of the three T20Is against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Kohli, who needed just 8 runs to achieve the remarkable feat, reach the coveted mark in the 16th over when India was on 142/2. Only three batsmen have recorded the unique feat so far. New Zealand's Mark Guptill tops the list with 2271 runs under his belt in 73 innings. He is followed by former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum, who has 2140 runs in his kitty in 71 innings.

Recently, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik entered the 2000-run club. He achieved the feat against Zimbabwe in a match in Harare. The Pakistan batsman took 59 T20Is to score 2000 runs.

Currently, Kohli is placed eighth in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen and is yet to hit a century in the shortest format.

After the three T20Is against England, the Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three ODIs and five-Test series against the hosts. The first Test begins on August 1 at Edgbaston with the fifth Test scheduled for September 7 at the Oval.

Kohli is second on the list of century scorers in ODIs. With 35 centuries to his name, he trails India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 centuries under his belt. The current India skipper has scored 9588 runs in 208 ODIs at an average of 58.10.