India vs England, 3rd T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India's wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would look to bounce back against 'well-prepared' England batsmen as the two teams clash in the series-deciding third Twenty20 International. The Indian spin duo faces its first real challenge in more than a year with England batsmen biting back immediately after drubbing in Manchester. From Sri Lanka, to Australia, to New Zealand, and to South Africa, none of the opponents could easily contend with Chahal-Kuldeep in such quick time. With Kuldeep returning wicket-less in Cardiff after a sensational five-wicket show in the series-opener and Chahal too taken for runs last night, they need to find ways to trouble the opponents. India missed injured Jasprit Bumrah's services on Friday during the death overs as England hit three sixes. His replacement Umesh Yadav has provided wickets (four in two matches) in the powerplays, but he has also been taken for runs at the same time.