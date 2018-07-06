 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Shardul Thakur To Replace Jasprit Bumrah In India's ODI Squad
Updated: 06 July 2018 15:44 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ODI series with a fracture to his left thumb.

The Virat Kohli-led unit will be playing three T20Is, three ODIs, and five Tests in England. © AFP

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Friday named Shardul Thakur as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's One-day International squad for the upcoming series against England. Last week, BCCI had announced that India's death-over specialist Bumrah and right-arm off-spinner Washington Sundar had been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series due to injuries. The 18-year-old Sundar will be missing the five-match ODI series as well with Axar Patel named as his replacement in the ODI side.

Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during India's training session at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin on June 26. He subsequently underwent scans and was seen by a specialist.

Meanwhile, Bumrah fractured his left thumb. The 24-year-old pacer suffered the injury during India's first T20I against Ireland.

Bumrah underwent a surgery on Wednesday in Leeds before returning to India. The surgery was successful and he will commence rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

India's tour of England kick-started on July 3 with the first T20I match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester.

The visitors started their much-awaited tour on a bright note by comprehensively winning the first T20I by 8 wickets. India will take on England in the 2nd T20I at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff in a bid to win their sixth successive T20I series.

The Virat Kohli-led unit will be playing three T20Is, three ODIs, and five Tests during their 70-day tour of England.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

