 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Indian Bowlers' Tactics Criticised By David Willey, Says Not Within The Spirit Of Cricket

Updated: 06 July 2018 14:00 IST

David Willey was upset at the Indian bowlers stopping on their delivery strides during the 1st T20 International.

India vs England: Indian Bowlers
An annoyed David Willey was involved in a heated exchange of words with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. © AFP

India's much-awaited tour of England began with a lot of fireworks on Old Trafford pitch, courtesy KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. However, as expected, the series has started to provide as much spice off the field as well. England all-rounder David Willey has accused the visitors of not playing within the spirit of the game after the Indian bowlers repeatedly pulled out of their delivery strides during first Twenty20 International clash in Manchester on Tuesday. Willey was referring to the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's habit of suddenly pulling out of his run-up when bowling to Jos Buttler. An annoyed Willey was even involved in a heated exchange of words with Bhuvneshwar Kumar when the fast-bowler stopped in the final over of England's innings.

"I'm guessing, but I think he (Bhuvneshwar) was looking to see what I was going to do," Willey told reporters.

"They did that a few times. The spinners did it a couple of times. I'm not sure what the rules are on that.

"I don't particularly like it. I don't think it is necessarily in the spirit of cricket.

"It's not my job to comment on that too much on what they should or shouldn't be doing. Personally, I don't think I'd do that. I don't think it is great.

"They have a few fiery characters and that is part and parcel of cricket," Willey added.

"It has gone on for years. I don't mind a bit of confrontation. I have had my fair share of it in the past. If it comes my way I am quite happy to get involved."

England struggled against the spin of Kuldeep as the left-armer claimed a five-for by giving away just 24 runs. Needing 160 to win, Rahul then scored an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls as India recorded an emphatic eight-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Ahead of the second T20I in Cardiff on Friday, England are practicing against Merlyn, their spin-bowling machine to deal with the crafty Indian left-arm wrist-spinner.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team David Willey Kuldeep Yadav Bhuvneshwar Kumar Lokesh Rahul England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 2nd T20I
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England struggled against the spin of Kuldeep Yadav
  • England are practicing against Merlyn, their spin-bowling machine
  • Willey was referring to Kuldeep's habit of pulling out of his run-up
Related Articles
India vs England: Indian Bowlers
India vs England: Indian Bowlers' Tactics Criticised By David Willey, Says Not Within The Spirit Of Cricket
India vs England: Jos Buttler Vows To Come Back Hard At Virat Kohli
India vs England: Jos Buttler Vows To Come Back Hard At Virat Kohli's Team
India vs England, 2nd T20I Preview: Dominant India Eyeing Series Win, England Look To Bounce Back
India vs England, 2nd T20I Preview: Dominant India Eyeing Series Win, England Look To Bounce Back
India vs England, 2nd T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs England, 2nd T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.