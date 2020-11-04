Story ProgressBack to home
Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Velocity Beat Supernovas By 5 Wickets
Velocity defeated Supernovas by five wickets after being handed a target of 127 runs.
A 50-run partnernship between Sune Luus and Sushma Verma helped Velocity get across the line.© BCCI/IPL
Highlights
-
Velocity defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets
-
The two teams were facing off in the first match of Womens T20 Challenge
-
Sune Luus was the star performer during the chase, smashing 37 off 21
Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in the first match of the Women's T20 challenge in Sharjah on Wednesday.
(More To Follow)
